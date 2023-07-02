Duke Energy restores power for more than 250,000 customers across Indiana

News provided by

Duke Energy

02 Jul, 2023, 13:05 ET

  • Approximately 45,000 Indiana customers remain without power as of 12 p.m. today, as multiple waves of storms bring challenging and lengthy repairs.

PLAINFIELD, Ind., July 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has restored power to more than 250,000 Indiana customers, but multiple waves of storms have added new outages.

As of 12 p.m. today, about 45,000 customers remain without power. The company is aiming to restore the vast majority of these customers by midnight Sunday, but restoration efforts could be affected by additional storms that may move through the state.

Duke Energy has mobilized nearly 1,900 workers to respond to severe structural damage on the electric grid. Crews statewide have worked to address more than 110 miles of downed power lines, replace 160 broken poles, and clear more than 370 fallen trees.

"We greatly appreciate our customers' ongoing patience during this multi-day power restoration process," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "Our crews are entering the final phase of restoration, which includes challenging and lengthy repairs to replace broken utility poles and restoring power lines in hard-hit areas. We appreciate the partnership of Indiana University and Indiana State University to help us stand up mustering locations and offer housing for crews working to get the lights back on."

The western and south-central parts of the state, including Clay, Monroe, Putnam, Vermillion and Vigo counties, have been impacted by multiple waves of storms causing outages well into Saturday evening. Restoration to those areas will be a main area of focus today.

Customers who are registered for Duke Energy text alerts will receive a text once an estimated restoration time is established for their location. (Sign up to receive outage alerts.)

The company also is providing estimated power restoration times for specific counties at duke-energy.com/outages.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Contact: McKenzie Barbknecht
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy

Also from this source

Duke Energy power restoration progresses with more than 169,000 customers now back in service

Duke Energy restores power for nearly 130,000 customers across Indiana

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.