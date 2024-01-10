Duke Energy restores power for more than 425,000 across the Carolinas

About 6,000 workers responding to power outages

More than 500,000 customers were affected by severe weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is working to restore power to remaining customers in the Carolinas following high winds and heavy rainfall that moved through both states Tuesday. Crews have restored service to more than 425,000 customers and are moving resources to areas most impacted to help accelerate restoration.

"Duke Energy has about 6,000 line and tree workers in place to continue power restoration today," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy's Carolinas storm director. "We are committed to working as quickly and safely as possible to get the lights back on for our customers, and we thank them for their patience."

The company expects to restore power to most customers by the end of day. For the hardest-hit areas that experienced extensive damage due to flash flooding and tornadic activity, restoration may take more time. However, crews will not stop until all those who can receive power are back on.

The company is providing estimated power restoration times to customers once damage assessments are completed. The company also will provide regular updates to customers and communities through emails, text messages, outbound phone calls, social media and its website.

After the storm

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with lines.

If a power line falls across a car that you are in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

If your home or business is flooded, Duke Energy cannot reconnect power until the electrical system has been inspected by a licensed electrician. If there is damage, an electrician will need to make necessary repairs and obtain verification from your local building inspection authority before power can be restored.

For more storm safety tips, please visit duke-energy.com/StormTips.

For storm or power restoration updates, follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy).

Outage reporting

Customers who experience an outage during the storm can report it the following ways:

Visiting duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Using the Duke Energy mobile app – Download the Duke Energy app from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.

Texting OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Calling the automated outage reporting system, at 800.POWERON (800.769.3766).

An interactive outage map is also available online, so customers can find up-to-date information on power outages, including the total number of outages systemwide and estimated times of restoration.

High water on Duke Energy lakes

Duke Energy continues to move water through its river systems.

Individuals who live along lakes and rivers and in flood-prone areas should pay close attention to local media for changes in rising water levels. Duke Energy also encourages those residents to follow instructions from local emergency officials.

Real-time lake level information is available at duke-energy.com/community/lakes, by calling 800.829.5253 or on the Duke Energy Lake View mobile app.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy