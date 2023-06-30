Duke Energy restores power for nearly 130,000 customers across Indiana

  • Duke Energy has more than 1,900 workers responding to power outages.
  • More than 200,000 customers were affected by the storm.

PLAINFIELD, Ind., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is working to restore power to thousands of customers in Indiana following the severe and damaging storms that ripped through Indiana Thursday. As of 3:30 p.m. ET Friday afternoon, crews have restored power for nearly 130,000 customers. More than 82,000 customers remain out of service. The potential for more severe weather through the weekend could hamper restoration efforts.

Since Thursday evening, power line technicians and other Duke Energy workers from the Carolinas, Ohio, Kentucky and Florida have been assessing damage and restoring outages. Wind gusts reached as high as 90 miles per hour in some areas, taking down trees, power lines and poles. The storm caused more than 200,000 power outages across nearly all of the 28 districts Duke Energy serves in Indiana.

The company has brought in more than 1,000 additional crew members to supplement its statewide workforce. Duke Energy is moving crews to respond to the hardest hit areas in and around the Western and South-Central parts of the state, including Clay, Monroe, Putnam, Vermillion and Vigo counties.

Estimated restoration times – once determined for specific areas – will be posted at duke-energy.com/outages/current-outages later this evening and customers who are registered to receive Duke Energy text outage alerts will receive a text once an estimated restoration time is established for their location.

"I want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as our crews work quickly and safely to restore power," said Anthony Brown, Duke Energy's Indiana storm director. "Every storm response is unique. Our crews in the field are working quickly and carefully, supported by many other teammates, to communicate with our customers and restore their power."

Power restoration process

Click here for more information on how Duke Energy restores power.

Customers who experience a power outage can report it the following ways:

  • Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.
  • Use the Duke Energy mobile app (download the Duke Energy App on your smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play).
  • Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).
  • Call Duke Energy's automated outage reporting system at 1.800.343.3525.

More tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Contact: McKenzie Barbknecht
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy

