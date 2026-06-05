Duke Energy supports South Carolina first responders with $500,000 in grants for emergency preparedness

Funding goes to 34 nonprofits and government agencies across the Palmetto State

Since 2022, Duke Energy's HERO Grant Program has funded 133 grants with $2.5 million, delivering critical support to nonprofits and local agencies

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As emergency managers, first responders and community leaders are preparing their communities for the 2026 hurricane season, the Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $500,000 through the 2026 Helping Emergency Response Organizations (HERO) Grant Program to help South Carolina communities be prepared for the impacts from severe weather.

By the numbers: More than 30 organizations are receiving grants of up to $20,000 each. The grants will fund training, life-saving equipment and innovative technology identified as needs following severe weather events – all aimed to aid in weather-related disaster planning and recovery efforts. A complete list of recipients can be found here.

Our view: "Duke Energy is proud to work alongside first responders when severe weather hits, and a critical part of emergency response is preparation," said Tim Pearson, Duke Energy's South Carolina president. "We strive to help fill the gaps in emergency preparedness our communities have, and hope that these grants can help emergency managers, first responders and community leaders better prepare to protect and help our communities."

Proven success:

In the fifth year of the program, past grant recipients were able to help fill the gaps in emergency preparedness for their communities. Read more about the impact.

In Dorchester County, HERO funding supported the launch of a Cut & Toss Team to clear debris and restore emergency access during severe weather. When Winter Storm Fern brought down limbs across key routes, the team rapidly cleared priority roadways – reducing delays and easing pressure on fire, rescue and public works crews.

In Anderson County, Hurricane Helene in 2024 created dozens of hazardous road closures at once, quickly stretching emergency resources. Using a $15,000 HERO grant, the county purchased a fully stocked traffic‑control trailer with cones, barriers and portable speed bumps. The centralized trailer allows crews to quickly mobilize and secure multiple sites at the same time. The investment proved valuable during Winter Storm Fern in 2026, when crews quickly blocked unsafe routes and warned motorists as conditions worsened.

In Oconee County, HERO funding supported the addition of a second shelter trailer, allowing officials to operate two warming shelters simultaneously – including one equipped for residents with special medical needs.

Positive response:

Dr. Mandy Gattis, Grants and Special Projects Director, South Carolina EMS Association: "We are thankful to the Duke Energy Foundation for their commitment to strengthening emergency preparedness across South Carolina. This grant will ensure that EMS agencies, hospitals, and emergency management teams have the reliable communication tools they need to coordinate and respond effectively during disasters."

"We are thankful to the Duke Energy Foundation for their commitment to strengthening emergency preparedness across South Carolina. This grant will ensure that EMS agencies, hospitals, and emergency management teams have the reliable communication tools they need to coordinate and respond effectively during disasters." Katherine Jones, York County Parks Director: "York County is committed to safety and this grant from Duke Energy will allow us to upgrade our weather-related safety measures in and around our parks, which will impact over 300,000 visitors annually at seven different locations. With these tools in place, we'll be able to monitor severe weather more closely and respond more quickly helping keep visitors informed and safe."

"York County is committed to safety and this grant from Duke Energy will allow us to upgrade our weather-related safety measures in and around our parks, which will impact over 300,000 visitors annually at seven different locations. With these tools in place, we'll be able to monitor severe weather more closely and respond more quickly helping keep visitors informed and safe." Robbie Swofford, Emergency Management Coordinator, Spartanburg County: "Our Duke Energy Foundation HERO grant award will provide Spartanburg County Emergency Management the opportunity to partner with fire departments across the county to conduct Weather Radio and Fire Alarm Blitzes in their communities. Thanks to this funding, we will be able to fully address the unmet needs of nine fire departments and partially address the unmet needs of two additional departments. These blitzes will help place critical preparedness and life-safety resources directly into the hands of residents who need them most."

"Our Duke Energy Foundation HERO grant award will provide Spartanburg County Emergency Management the opportunity to partner with fire departments across the county to conduct Weather Radio and Fire Alarm Blitzes in their communities. Thanks to this funding, we will be able to fully address the unmet needs of nine fire departments and partially address the unmet needs of two additional departments. These blitzes will help place critical preparedness and life-safety resources directly into the hands of residents who need them most." Rob Lybrand, Director, Sumter County Emergency Management: "Sumter County is honored to be among this year's grant recipients. Duke Energy Foundation funding will enhance roadway safety and accessibility during winter weather events by supporting roadway clearing and salt-spreading operations, improving travel conditions and strengthening the county's emergency response capabilities."

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Media Contact: Catherine Ramirez

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SOURCE Duke Energy