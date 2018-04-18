Duke Energy to hold annual shareholders' meeting May 3

Shareholders will be able to watch her presentation, vote on company and shareholder proposals and, through a website, submit questions before and during the meeting. All questions will be answered, either during the meeting or afterward through a web posting.

Shareholders without computer or internet access to view the webcast will be able to listen to the meeting by calling a toll-free number. Information about how shareholders can access the webcast is available in Duke Energy's proxy statement.

About Duke Energy

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is one of the largest energy holding companies in the United States. Its Electric Utilities and Infrastructure business unit serves approximately 7.5 million customers located in six states in the Southeast and Midwest. The company's Gas Utilities and Infrastructure business unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in the Carolinas, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Its Commercial Renewables business unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the United States.

Duke Energy is a Fortune 125 company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DUK. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com.

Media Contact: Neil Nissan

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Analysts Contact: Mike Callahan

Office: 704.382.0459

