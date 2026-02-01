Duke Energy urges Carolinas customers to reduce energy use

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extremely cold temperatures – 10 to 20 degrees below normal – are driving unusually high energy demand across the East Coast, including the Carolinas. Duke Energy is asking all Carolinas customers to voluntarily reduce their energy use from 4-10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 2, to help lessen the energy demand on the grid and reduce the potential of temporary power outages.

Customers can help ease strain on the grid by taking the following steps:

Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting.

to the lowest comfortable setting. Avoid using major appliances such as washing machines, clothes dryers and dishwashers between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

such as washing machines, clothes dryers and dishwashers between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Turn off any unnecessary devices , unused plug-ins and lights.

, unused plug-ins and lights. Electric vehicle owners: Charge midday, when demand is lower.

"We know it's inconvenient to reduce electric use, but it makes a real difference," said Gerald Wilson, Duke Energy vice president of grid operations. "We are taking every step to meet our customers energy needs, including maximizing our generation and purchasing power and working with large commercial and industrial customers who have demand response programs. We appreciate our customers' cooperation, patience and understanding as we work to maintain reliable service across the Carolinas."

