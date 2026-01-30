Duke Energy urges customers to prepare for snow, high winds and bitter cold across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is bracing for a winter storm that's expected to bring widespread snow and gusty winds to portions of the Carolinas this weekend, along with continued frigid temperatures through early next week. The company is asking customers to take steps now to stay safe as conditions worsen.

What to watch

This storm's anticipated wind gusts pose the greatest risk to the power grid – especially in areas where trees were potentially weakened by the recent ice storm.

High winds combined with heavy snowfall could create whiteout conditions that limit visibility and make travel hazardous. These conditions increase the risk of crashes, including collisions with utility equipment. The snow may also make roads extremely difficult for Duke Energy crews to navigate, which could slow power restoration efforts.

For safety, crews cannot perform elevated work in bucket trucks when winds reach 30 mph or higher, which may slow restoration in some areas.

Our view

Rick Canavan, Duke Energy storm director:

"We're monitoring conditions closely and will dispatch crews as soon as it's safe."

"Dry, powdery snow is less likely to affect power equipment, but strong wind gusts can still bring down trees and cause outages."

"We encourage customers to prepare now and avoid driving until conditions improve."

What customers should do now

Make a plan and prepare an emergency kit: Charge phones, gather flashlights and extra batteries, and review other critical actions.

Charge phones, gather flashlights and extra batteries, and review other critical actions. Download or update the Duke Energy app: Available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Available on the Apple Store and Google Play. Confirm Duke Energy account login info: Log in via My Account or mobile app to review and update contact info and communications preferences.

Log in via My Account or mobile app to review and update contact info and communications preferences. Sign up for outage alerts: Receive outage information and restoration updates by text, phone or email.

Receive outage information and restoration updates by text, phone or email. Know how to report an outage: Submit reports online, via mobile app, by texting OUT to 57801 or calling 800.POWERON (800.769.3766).

What customers should expect

Safety first: Stay away from downed power lines and storm debris, and use generators safely.

Stay away from downed power lines and storm debris, and use generators safely. Grid improvements help speed restoration: Duke Energy has upgraded poles and wires, placed outage-prone lines underground and added smart, self-healing technology that can reroute power automatically – helping reduce outages and speed restoration.

Duke Energy has upgraded poles and wires, placed outage-prone lines underground and added smart, self-healing technology that can reroute power automatically – helping reduce outages and speed restoration. Outages still possible: Severe weather can still cause extended outages, even with these improvements in place.

Severe weather can still cause extended outages, even with these improvements in place. Restoration takes time: Crews will begin assessing damage and restoring power as soon as it's safe. In some areas, blocked roads, hidden damage or hazardous travel may delay restoration.

More information

Duke Energy will continue to monitor the storm and, if necessary, share updates throughout the weekend.

