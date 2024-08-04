Duke Energy urges customers to stay safe as Tropical Storm Debby approaches Florida

Follow warnings and instructions of emergency management officials

Widespread damage from high winds and heavy rainfall may cause power outages

Crews will begin power restoration as soon as conditions are safe to do so

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida is urging customers to follow the warnings and instructions of emergency management officials and take necessary precautions as Tropical Storm Debby approaches Florida, bringing high winds and heavy rainfall that may cause power outages.

"Safety guides everything we do at Duke Energy, but it's especially important during storms like Tropical Storm Debby," said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. "Our crews stand ready to get the lights back on as soon as conditions allow, and in the meantime, we thank our customers for their continued preparation and vigilance."

Restoring power after a storm can be extremely challenging for repair crews, as travel and work conditions can be impacted by high winds and potential flooding – making repair work lengthy and difficult in some areas.

Customers are advised to practice the safety protocols below:

Do not walk, swim or drive through floodwaters.

If rising water threatens your home or business – or if you evacuate due to flooding – turn off your power at the circuit breaker panel or fuse box.

Never replace a fuse or touch a circuit breaker with wet hands or while standing on a wet or damp surface.

If your home or business is flooded, Duke Energy cannot reconnect power until the electrical system has been inspected by a licensed electrician. If there is damage, an electrician will need to make necessary repairs and obtain verification from your local building inspection authority before power can be restored.

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Report all power line hazards to Duke Energy at 800.228.8485 or contact your local emergency services department or agency.

If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don't drive over – and don't stand near – downed power lines. Downed lines will be hard to see in the rain and can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

Customers should also implement the following safety measures if they experience a power outage:

A generator can be very useful during a power outage but remember to always follow the manufacturer's instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Please watch for utility crews and turn the generator off when crews are in your area. The electrical load on the power lines can be hazardous for crews making repairs.

Disconnect or turn off any nonessential electrical equipment that may start automatically when power is restored to avoid overloading circuits.

Do not open freezers or refrigerators more than necessary. Opening these appliances will allow food to thaw quicker. For more information, see the FDA's food safety guidelines.

Do not use grills or other outdoor appliances or equipment indoors for space heating or cooking, as these devices may emit carbon monoxide.

If you lose power, text OUT to 57801, report online or through the mobile app, or call 800.228.8485.

Customers can receive the most up-to-date information about restoration efforts by:

Signing up online for phone & email alerts or text REG to 57801 for text alerts

Bookmarking our outage map

Downloading the mobile app for updates

Additionally, customers are encouraged to download the enhanced American Red Cross Emergency app for weather safety. The latest version of the app, sponsored by the Duke Energy Foundation, is free, is available in both English and Spanish and offers a variety of features including emergency checklists, interactive maps of open shelters and the ability to monitor multiple locations for weather alerts.

