Duke Energy urges Florida customers to reduce electric usage

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Florida continues to experience the coldest air in the state since 2018, Duke Energy is asking all customers to voluntarily reduce their energy use from 5 to 9 a.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

This is due to extremely cold temperatures that are driving unusually high demand for electricity across the southeast. It is meant to help protect the grid and keep electricity flowing for as many customers as possible.

Below are ways customers can lower their energy use:

Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. The closer you match your thermostat to outdoor temperatures, the less energy you use.

to the lowest comfortable setting. The closer you match your thermostat to outdoor temperatures, the less energy you use. Avoid using appliances such as washing machines, dryers and dishwashers between 5 and 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

such as washing machines, dryers and dishwashers between 5 and 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. Turn off any unnecessary devices , unused plug-ins and lights.

, unused plug-ins and lights. Electric vehicles owners: charge midday when demand is lower.

"We know power is an essential part of our customers' everyday lives, and we recognize that reducing electricity usage isn't an easy ask," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We appreciate our customers' cooperation and understanding as we work to continue providing safe, reliable service for our more than 2 million customers during this cold spell."

