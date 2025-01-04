Duke's Mayo Surprises Fans with Celebrity Mascot Reveal at 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl

"When we started thinking about how to bring this to life, Flavor Flav just felt right," said Rebecca Lupesco, Duke's Brand Director. "His energy is unmatched, and when he said he has an unhealthy love of mayo, that was icing on the cake. Flavor Flav and Duke's together? It doesn't get better than that."

Flavor Flav's debut as Duke's celebrity mascot was revealed after the Minnesota Golden Gophers won the game 24-10 against Virginia Tech. The excitement continued when Flavor Flav was given the reigns to perform the highly anticipated mayo dump, pouring nearly 5 gallons of Duke's Mayonnaise on coach P.J. Fleck to celebrate his team's victory. The mayo dump has been a Duke's Mayo Bowl post-game tradition since 2021 and brings a new level of absurdity to college football, this year being no exception.

While it might seem like a questionable match, there are a lot of synergies between Duke's and Flavor Flav. He's an icon whose name just happens to be Flavor Flav, and Duke's is loved for its unique flavor. And like mayo, Flav is the ultimate hype man, adding flavor and spice but also complementing the main dish.

"Flavor Flav and Duke's Mayo - now that's a flavor combo!", said Flavor Flav. "I brought the hype to Tubby, the coolest, creamiest mascot in the game. Cause we're spreading the love, Duke's-style!"

Flavor Flav is a founding member of Public Enemy, an influential rap group initiated in 1985 that has earned six Grammy Award nominations and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. From the blinged out clocks he wears around his neck, to coining the iconic catchphrase "Yeah, boyeeeeee!", and countless reality show appearances – most notably his own dating show Flavor of Love from the early 2000s – Flavor Flav's vibrant persona is a pop culture touchstone.

This unexpected collaboration also comes as a result of Duke's admiration for Flavor Flav's passion and support of women's sports -- from sponsoring the U.S. Women's Polo team at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris to his other charitable contributions, and of course his love of mayonnaise. To celebrate their partnership and show gratitude for Flavor Flav's philanthropic efforts, Duke's presented an on-field check donation to The Giving Kitchen as well as donating to The Bowery Mission – two charities close to Flavor Flav's heart.

About Duke's Mayonnai se

Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, S.C., by Eugenia Duke. Since then, Duke's has been adding southern flavors to make good things better. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to the founder's original recipe, Duke's offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaises, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and regionally inspired Duke's Southern Sauces, dressings, and mustards. Duke's is the Official Condiment of the Tailgate, Official Mayo of the Carolina Panthers and title sponsor of the Duke's Mayo Classic & Duke's Mayo Bowl. Web: dukesmayo.com. Instagram: @dukes_mayonnaise.

About Flavor Flav

A musical prodigy who is proficient in fifteen instruments, Flavor Flav first burst onto the scene in the late '80s, where he emerged as a rapper, hype man, and co-founder of the legendary hip-hop group Public Enemy. Possessing the most sampled voice in the history of hip-hop, Flavor Flav (along with his group) was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2020.

About Duke's Mayo Bowl

The Duke's Mayo Bowl is an annual college football bowl game that has been played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, since 2002. Duke's Mayo has been a title sponsor since 2021.

