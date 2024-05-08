Duke's Mayonnaise Becomes the Official Mayo of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

"We are excited to partner with Duke's Mayonnaise, an extremely popular and creative regional brand," said Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown. "We look forward to utilizing a variety of their condiment products to expand the offerings guests can enjoy at our events."

In conjunction with Oak View Group, the Coliseum Complex's exclusive concessionaire, a specialty 'TwangBurger' will be available at Coliseum concession stands. The mouth-watering 'TwangBurger' is topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, melted cheese and Duke's Habanero Garlic Flavored Mayonnaise.

"We're excited to see this partnership come to life," said Michelle Kerkeslager, Associate Brand Manager, AFH. "The brand will hopefully bring some fun to the wonderful events and concessions at the Coliseum."

Coliseum attendees can pair the 'TwangBurger' with an ice cold Wicked Weed Pernicious at the new Wicked Weed Bar in the Coliseum concourse at a variety of upcoming events including comedian Nate Bargatze (May 12), WWE Raw (May 20) and two nights (Aug. 3-4) of capacity crowds for Zach Bryan in concert.

About Duke's Mayo

Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, S.C., by Eugenia Duke. Since then, Duke's has been adding southern flavors to make good things better. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to the founder's original recipe, Duke's offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaises, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and regionally inspired Duke's Southern Sauces, dressings, and mustards. Duke's is the Official Condiment of the Tailgate, Official Mayo of the Carolina Panthers and title sponsor of the Duke's Mayo Classic & Duke's Mayo Bowl. Web: dukesmayo.com. Instagram: @dukes_mayonnaise.

About Greensboro Coliseum Complex

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex is a versatile multi-building facility that serves the community of Greensboro and its surrounding areas. It hosts over 1,100 events per year including athletic competitions, cultural arts showcases, concerts, theater performances, educational activities, fairs, exhibits, as well as public and private gatherings, including conventions, convocations, trade shows, and consumer shows. It plays a crucial role as a hub of community activities and significantly contributes to the regional economy. The Complex is made up of nine venues, the largest being the renowned 22,000-seat Greensboro Coliseum. For more information: GreensboroColiseum.com.

