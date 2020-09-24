Duke's Mayonnaise Launches Major New Brand Campaign

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke's Mayonnaise is launching a new brand campaign called, Duke's. It's Got Twang!™ – shedding new light on the brand's one-of-a kind "tangy" flavor, loved throughout the South for generations. The campaign launches on Saturday, September 26, and will be featured across broadcast (advertisements to air on the Food Network as well as the ACC and SEC networks), print, and online channels. Former LSU and NFL player and national sports analyst Marcus Spears serves as voiceover talent.

"The brands iconic heritage and consumer passion for the brand is second to none in the category in which we compete. Our new campaign, Duke's. It's Got Twang!™, connects our southern roots with the tangy flavor consumers love, delivered in a bold, exciting and ownable manner!" said Tom Barbitta, Brand Vice President of Marketing at Sauer Brands, Inc.

The campaign launch comes at an exciting time for the brand. Earlier this year, Duke's Mayonnaise signed a deal with the Charlotte Sports Foundation to be the new title sponsor of the regular season college football game and postseason bowl game played in Charlotte, NC. Duke's also recently launched their line of regionally-inspired barbecue sauces, Duke's Southern Sauces.

Duke's Mayonnaise prides itself on its bold, unique flavor and formula. Founder Eugenia Duke's no sugar, no carb recipe gives Duke's its remarkable ability to highlight the flavor of the foods it partners, releasing the authentic tastes of genuine Southern cuisine and making every day dishes extraordinary.

The Duke's. It's Got Twang!™ campaign was developed with The Richards Group, Duke's agency of record since July 2020.

"'Twang' is our way of expressing that hard-to-describe, southern-inspired, "something special" that sums up what Duke's mayo brings to the table. It's a southern thing, an essence and a feeling– all wrapped up and captured in one, powerful word," said Stan Richards, creative director/principal at The Richards Group.

About Duke's Mayonnaise

Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, SC by Eugenia Duke. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to Eugenia's original recipe, Duke's offers light and olive oil mayonnaise, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and six new regionally-inspired Duke's Southern Sauces. For more information, visit dukesmayo.com.

Duke's Mayonnaise is owned by Sauer Brands, Inc., which was founded as The C.F. Sauer Company in 1887 in Richmond, Virginia. The company produces a broad line of inspired flavors to excite and delight consumers in the condiments, spices, seasonings and extracts categories. The company's manufacturing facilities include locations in Richmond, Virginia; Greenville, South Carolina; New Century, Kansas; San Luis Obispo, California; and Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Besides Duke's Mayonnaise, the company's brands include The Spice Hunter, Sauer's, Gold Medal, BAMA, Kernel Season's, Veggie Seasons and Tasty Shakes. Sauer Brands also produces high-quality private-label products for the retail and foodservice channels. Learn more at sauerbrands.com.

