Duke's Southern Flavors Continue to Expand with Line of Seafood Sauces

RICHMOND, Va., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke's, the premium southern brand that has set the bold standard of mayonnaise since 1917, is introducing a line of premium seafood sauces inspired by flavors connected to southern bodies of water – from the Chesapeake Bay to the Louisiana Bayous.

The new seafood sauces will expand Duke's Southern Sauces line by 4 flavors – Bayou Remoulade, Creamy Chesapeake Cocktail, Gulf Coast Lemon Garlic Aioli, & Tidewater Tartar.

Duke's Southern Sauces Seafood Sauces. From left to right - Duke's Creamy Chesapeake Cocktail, Duke's Gulf Coast Lemon Garlic Aioli, Duke's Bayou Remoulade, Duke's Tidewater Tartar.

"We are thrilled to add Seafood Sauces to our growing line of Duke's Southern Sauces. Like our barbecue sauces, each seafood sauce is inspired by the brand's bold and southern flavors. Shoppers won't find anything like them on the market" said Joe Tuza, President of Condiments at Sauer Brands, Inc.

Each seafood sauce has a unique flavor profile, from Creamy Chesapeake Cocktail with flavors of ripe tomato and spicy horseradish to Gulf Coast Lemon Garlic Aioli that is made with real lemon juice and buttery notes of wine.

As with all Duke's products, these new Seafood Southern Sauces are made with quality ingredients, no artificial flavors or colors, no high fructose corn syrup, and are kosher. The seafood sauces are available in 10oz squeeze bottles and are now available at select retailers and on dukesmayo.com.

The brand will also be adding a No Sugar Added Georgia Sweet Heat flavor to its BBQ line, joining Hickory Bourbon, Carolina Gold, Georgia Sweet Heat, Alabama White, Tennessee Smoke & Whiskey, Mississippi Comeback and Carolina Vinegar. No Sugar Added Georgia Sweet Heat will deliver on the Georgia Sweet Heat flavor that fans know and love while also allowing them to reduce their sugar intake, a top-priority for 72% of consumers.1

