Dukosi Ltd. Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Market Leadership Award for Revolutionizing the Battery Cell Monitoring Industry

Dukosi is a pioneering developer of cell monitoring and battery management technology, offering cutting-edge solutions for real-time monitoring and accurate data analysis

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the battery cell monitoring industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Dukosi Ltd. with the 2023 Global Market Leadership Award. Dukosi is an industry-leading company that offers state-of-the-art cell monitoring, battery management technology, and advanced data analysis to optimize battery performance.

Dukosi’s chip-on-cell sensing platform fulfills the market demand for optimized battery performance and the need for building a sustainable battery value chain, placing the company ahead of its competitors.

Dukosi developed a next-generation battery cell monitoring solution that delivers highly accurate insights into the status and health of cells in real-time with 24/7 monitoring, lifetime data logging and its unique contactless data transmission called C-SynQ®. It features a chip-on-cell sensing platform, which puts intelligence on every cell and provides in-depth insights into each battery cell's status, enabling enhanced control of battery performance and lifetime traceability for extended battery life. Additionally, this sophisticated technology allows accurate, contactless, and synchronous communication between cells and the main battery management system (BMS), empowering organizations to monitor every cell in real-time more safely and cost-effectively boosting the performance of every cell.

Dukosi's technology is increasingly adopted across various sectors, including automotive, industrial mobility, and stationery battery energy storage. Moreover, the company's solutions are being used by companies in North America, Europe, and Asia, which establishes a global reach and a promising future growth potential.

"The company has a robust global presence with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. This strategy allows Dukosi to broaden its reach, increase its market share, and get a better understanding of customer requirements and needs in different parts of the world. A global presence gives the company a competitive advantage that enables it to maintain a leading position in the battery cell monitoring industry," said Silvana Rulet, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Dukosi's chip-on-cell sensing platform fulfills the market demand for optimized battery performance and the need for building a sustainable battery value chain, placing the company ahead of its competitors. This innovation can provide better warranty and liability protection, along with more accurate residual value assessment for both battery owners and original equipment manufacturers. The on-cell lifetime traceability information helps show compliance with emerging regulations and paves the way to a circular battery value chain. As a result, Dukosi's forward-thinking and innovative strategies have established it as a leader in its field, setting a benchmark for excellence in the industry.

"With its chip-on-cell sensing platform, Dukosi addresses an unmet market need ahead of competitors. The solution provides insights into each battery cell through embedded software, onboard processing, and memory. Moreover, this technology allows for accurate and synchronous data collection and communication between cells and the main battery management system, enabling organizations to monitor the status, health, and performance of every cell in real-time," noted Abigail Collins-Carey, Mobility Consultant at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +91- 9953764546

E: [email protected]

About Dukosi

Dukosi develops revolutionary technologies that dramatically improve the performance, safety, and efficiency of battery systems, and enable a more sustainable battery value chain. The company provides a unique cell monitoring platform based on chip-on-cell technology and C-SynQ® communications protocol for electric vehicles (EV), industrial transportation and stationary battery energy storage markets. Headquartered in Edinburgh, UK, Dukosi has a global footprint with locations in USA, Asia and Europe.

For more information, please visit www.dukosi.com

Contact:

Destanie Clarke

Director of Marketing

M: +44 7753826162

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan