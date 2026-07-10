EDCare's Evidence-Based Approach to Comprehensive Eating Disorder Recovery Featured on "All Access Hosted by Andy Garcia"

A new educational segment on "All Access Hosted by Andy Garcia" explores evidence-based, individualized treatment for eating disorders and the importance of specialized programming to support diverse recovery needs.

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eating disorders are among the most serious, often life-threatening, mental health conditions, affecting approximately 28.8 million Americans over their lifetime. In the U.S. population, lifetime prevalence is estimated at 8.60% among females and 4.07% among males. These complex illnesses affect physical, emotional, and psychological well-being, making individualized, multidisciplinary clinical, medical, and psychological care essential for sustainable recovery. This segment examines how treatment teams integrate established, evidence-based clinical practices with personalized treatment planning and an empowerment-based philosophy. Together, these approaches help patients build stability, develop skills, and gain confidence throughout the healing process.

EdCare

The segment will showcase how multidisciplinary teams at EDCare, with clinics in Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska, deliver coordinated care across multiple levels of treatment. It highlights the value of combining medical, nutritional, psychiatric, and therapeutic support to address the complex nature of eating disorders.

Recognizing Diverse Needs Leads to Specialized Programming

While a multidisciplinary foundation benefits all patients, certain populations face unique challenges that benefit from more targeted approaches. Athletes face a 4-5x higher risk of developing eating disorders than non-athletes, particularly in sports that emphasize leanness, weight class, appearance, or performance-related weight demands. Recognizing the distinct factors that contribute to eating disorders in athletic populations, EDCare developed Athlete EDGE®, one of only two higher-level care programs in the country designed exclusively for athletes struggling with eating disorders.

"Eating disorders require coordinated, specialized treatment delivered by a multidisciplinary team," said Danielle Burton, MD, Medical Director of EDCare. "In athletic environments, the drive to perform and push through discomfort can sometimes delay recognition of early concerns. Programs like Athlete EDGE® are designed to address that intersection by providing care that reflects both the clinical realities of eating disorders and the demands of sport."

Athlete EDGE® supports adolescent and adult athletes navigating eating disorders alongside the pressures of training and competition. The program combines sports-informed treatment, mental performance coaching, and targeted clinical care to empower athletes to rebuild a balanced relationship with food, body, and movement on their path to lasting recovery.

As the incidence of eating disorders in sports continues to grow, there is growing recognition that the drive to perform can itself contribute to this trend. This has prompted greater emphasis on early identification, coordinated care, and collaboration among clinicians, families, and athletic communities. Programs like Athlete EDGE® reflect this evolution by meeting athletes where they are and honoring both their clinical needs and their athletic identities.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia": "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an award-winning short-form documentary series airing on Public Television stations across the country. The program is dedicated to producing high-quality, educational content that explores the most pressing issues, innovations, and trends shaping the modern world. By highlighting inspiring stories and pioneering organizations, the series provides viewers with valuable insights into medicine, technology, education, and culture. For more information, please visit allaccessptv.com.

About EDCare: Founded in 2001, EDCare is a leading provider of evidence-based eating disorder treatment for individuals ages 13 and older. Through comprehensive, multidisciplinary care, EDCare helps patients achieve lasting recovery by addressing the physical, nutritional, and psychological aspects of eating disorders. In addition to its core treatment programs, EDCare offers specialized services, including Athlete EDGE®, designed to meet the unique needs of athletes navigating recovery. EDCare serves patients across Colorado, Kansas, and Nebraska. To learn more or request a confidential assessment, visit www.eatingdisorder.care.

Reference:

Strategic Training Initiative for the Prevention of Eating Disorders, Academy for Eating Disorders, & Deloitte Access Economics. (2024). Social and economic cost of eating disorders in the United States of America. Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. https://hsph.harvard.edu/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Social-Economic-Cost-of-Eating-Disorders-in-US.pdf

Bratland-Sanda, S., & Sundgot-Borgen, J. (2013). Eating disorders in athletes: Overview of prevalence, risk factors and recommendations for prevention and treatment. European Journal of Sport Science, 13(5), 499–508. https://doi.org/10.1080/17461391.2012.740504

Mountjoy, M., Sundgot-Borgen, J., Burke, L., Carter, S., Constantini, N., Lebrun, C., Meyer, N., Sherman, R., Steffen, K., Budgett, R., & Ljungqvist, A. (2016). 2016 update on eating disorders in athletes: A comprehensive narrative review with a focus on clinical assessment and management. British Journal of Sports Medicine, 50(3), 154–162. https://bjsm.bmj.com/content/50/3/154

SOURCE All Access