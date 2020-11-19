Duluth Trading Announces Sponsorship of IDEAL National Championship Platform

The IDEAL National Championship is an annual competition hosted by IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. that brings together some of the top electricians, students and apprentices across the U.S. to showcase the exciting abilities of trade professionals. As part of the sponsorship, participants in the IDEAL National Championship will be outfitted in Duluth Trading's newest apparel line, 40 Grit. The launch collection of well-built basics offers an assortment of affordable, no-nonsense essentials for men. Duluth will celebrate and champion the trades through this new partnership by providing product and promotional offers and through engaging digital content.

"We are excited to partner with the IDEAL National Championship to further support the tradesmen and tradeswomen who have remained hard at work despite this year's unexpected ups and downs. This platform is a great vehicle to celebrate the important work they do, and it's a fun way to bring awareness to the trades," said Luke Gibson, Director of Marketing and Media. "Developing high quality workwear for those in the trades has always been a part of our roots. We are happy to provide these competitors with long-lasting, functional products that can get them through not only these competitions but their daily working lives."

This year, a special invitational competition will air on ESPN 2 on Sunday, November 22 at 4:00 p.m. EST and will be hosted by Chip Wade, contractor on HGTV's Curb Appeal, and ESPN commentators Jason Benetti and industry expert Scott Caron, former master electrician on This Old House. The competition was developed and conducted prioritizing the safety of the competitors following all CDC COVID-19 guidelines and professional sports league production and operational procedures. Contestants will participate in challenges that demonstrate both their problem-solving and physical skills, and one winning team will earn a free golden ticket to the IDEAL 2021 National Championship in Nashville and a chance to win a share of over $600,000 in prize money, tools, gear and clothing.

The invitational contestants were provided pants, t-shirts and polos from the new 40 Grit™ line that fit their specific trade. Comprised of 28 different styles priced between $14.95 and $59.95, the 40 Grit™ line includes vests, jackets, hoodies, t-shirts, thermals, shirt jacs, cargo pants, khakis and jeans. The full assortment is available to shop on www.duluthtrading.com , via catalog and in 65 retail locations nationwide.

