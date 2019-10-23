Duluth Trading Co. Creates First-Ever Museum of Man Area & Underwear Shop

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duluth Trading Co., the champions of nether region comfort, will bring its underwear expertise to life through "The Museum of Man Area and Underwear Shop," a new concept store designed to showcase the array of Duluth Trading's underwear styles. The Museum of Man Area is dedicated to the leaps, bounds and triumphs Duluth has championed in its relentless crusade for advancing ingenious underwear innovation. Through interactive, museum exhibit-inspired product displays, visitors will be entertained and educated during their search for the best pair of boxers or briefs. The store celebrates its grand opening at Mall of America in Bloomington, MN, on November 7, 2019.

"We've been obsessed with advancing underwear comfort for the working man since we first introduced Buck Naked™ Underwear almost 10 years ago," said Ricker Schlecht, Vice President of Product Development and Creative, Duluth Trading. "The Museum of Man Area celebrates all the breakthroughs we've had and all the pinching, chafing and overheating we've solved over time. Oh yeah, and there's a giant rooster – I'm speaking literally, not figuratively."

The Museum of Man Area and Underwear Shop will feature the Duluth Trading brand's best-selling styles and latest innovations, with sections dedicated to:

Buck Naked ™ Underwear : With 28,000 five-star reviews and counting, it's the original no-sweat, no-stink, no-pinch underwear that devoted customers say feels like you're not wearing anything at all.

™ : With 28,000 five-star reviews and counting, it's the original no-sweat, no-stink, no-pinch underwear that devoted customers say feels like you're not wearing anything at all. Armachillo® Underwear : Sweat-wicking, odor-resisting, pinch- and chafe-free, Armachillo earns its name from the microscopic jade embedded in the fabric that makes it feel cool to the touch.

: Sweat-wicking, odor-resisting, pinch- and chafe-free, Armachillo earns its name from the microscopic jade embedded in the fabric that makes it feel cool to the touch. Dang Soft™ Underwear : The new soft-as-clouds, sweat-wicking, no-stinking, air-flowing underwear that's a mix of classic everyday comfort and hardworking performance.

: The new soft-as-clouds, sweat-wicking, no-stinking, air-flowing underwear that's a mix of classic everyday comfort and hardworking performance. Free Range® Underwear: Underwear that doesn't coop you up thanks to lightweight organic cotton with stretch and a chafe-free finish.

Additionally, visitors can find touchpoints to Minnesota throughout the store, including a custom mural designed by local artist Adam Turman that harkens back to the brand's roots in Duluth, Minnesota.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high-quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that convey the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs and "store like no other" retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our "No Bull Guarantee" – if it's not right, we'll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com.

About Mall of America

At 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with more than 520 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, the nation's largest indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; Hard Rock Café; The Escape Game; CMX Cinemas; and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to the MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and visit our blog. Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

