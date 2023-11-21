Make Merry Monumental This Year with Duluth Trading Co's Holiday Sales & Deals

News provided by

Duluth Trading

21 Nov, 2023, 13:28 ET

Save on workwear, flannels, outerwear and more, Nov. 21 through Nov. 27

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin-based lifestyle brand Duluth Trading Co. is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year early by kicking off a series of deals for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With the aim of making the holiday season a little more budget-friendly, the limited-time sales offer Duluth's very best gifts and best-selling products at an incredible value, making it customers' one-stop-shop for gifting and saving.

Continue Reading
Duluth Trading
Duluth Trading

Before preparing the traditional Thanksgiving Day feast on Nov. 23, Duluth Trading Co. invites customers to start the season in comfort and style. Customers who shop on the holiday can enjoy 40% off their entire order, from durable workwear to underwear and cozy winter essentials.

Black Friday (Nov. 24) is set to be a workwear wonderland at Duluth Trading Co. The doors will swing open early at retail locations, and online shoppers can log in from the comfort of their homes to take advantage of 40% off everything in stock, in addition to further discounts. It's the perfect way to cross everyone off a shopper's holiday list.

Finally, many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will be offered throughout the holiday season, including:

  • No Yank Tanks (starting at $9, originally $16.50): There's no need to fuss, futz or tug through your day when you layer with the No-Yank® Tank. It sits still and stays put, even while you wiggle or walk.
  • Free Swingin' Flannels (starting at $30, originally $54.50): The 100% cotton flannels are the ultimate gift for winter coziness, brushed twice for extra loft and softness.
  • Holiday PJs (40% off): Start a new family tradition with Duluth Trading's matching family pajamas, available in men's, women's and kids sizes.
  • Select Lifetime Leather and Fire Hose bags (40% off): Inspired by the heavy duty canvas that wrapped firehoses, Fire Hose tote & travel bags are built to last.
  • Gift Cards Over $100 (25% off): Don't know what Duluth items to get a loved one? Give 'em a gift card.
  • Underwear (starting at $11, originally $18.50-$22.50): Choose from Duluth's famous no-pinch/no-stink/no-sweat underwear, including Buck Naked, Armachillo, Bullpen and more.
  • Duluth Denim (40% off): Don't let stiff, crotch-crowding jeans put a crimp in your style — try Duluth's high-performance Ballroom, Double Flex and Jean-netics.
  • Select Outerwear and Fleeces (starting at $50): Crisp conditions shouldn't give you the chills — brace yourself for cool adventures with Duluth's outerwear and fleeces.
  • Signature Fire Hose Pants (starting at $45, originally $79.50): Duluth's legendary work pants are a must — heroically durable and available in all sizes.

Browse all of Duluth Trading's holiday offerings on duluthtrading.com/gifts or in one of the 60+ store locations across the country. To find a Duluth Trading store near you, visit www.duluthtrading.com/find-stores.

About Duluth Trading
Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. caters to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the "Superior Standard," and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

Media Contact: Jessica SchianodiCola | (212) 453-3490 | [email protected]

SOURCE Duluth Trading

Also from this source

Duluth Trading Co. Celebrates One Warm Coat Day with Nationwide Coat Drive

Duluth Trading Co. Celebrates One Warm Coat Day with Nationwide Coat Drive

Wisconsin-based lifestyle brand, Duluth Trading Co., and national nonprofit organization, One Warm Coat, are partnering to share warmth with people...
Duluth Trading Company Opens Cutting-Edge Fulfillment Center Near Atlanta

Duluth Trading Company Opens Cutting-Edge Fulfillment Center Near Atlanta

Duluth Holdings Inc. (d/b/a "Duluth Trading Company") ("Company" or "Duluth Trading") (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men's and women's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Textiles

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.