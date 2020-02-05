Duluth Trading Co. Debuts Fishing Collection Built For Extreme Conditions

"For a fisherman, Alaska is the holy grail. It's the same for commercial fishing and sport fishing alike. We looked at the performance needs of both those groups and used it as our filter of functionality for the Alaskan Hardgear Fishing line," said Ricker Schlecht, Senior Vice President of Product Development and Creative, Duluth Trading. "This gear is going to perform for every angler who seeks out or is caught up in extreme conditions, whether that's a commercial fishing vessel or fly-in expedition. There is nothing like Alaska to put gear to the test."

It's performance workwear and angling gear built for machine shacks, mountain streams, heaving seas and conditions all things but hospitable. From materials resistant to hooks and other sharp objects, gust-proof and waterproof protection and built-in stretch and flexibility for ease with every cast, each layer works hard to endure a battering on the job and on the water. The debut collection includes:

Alaskan Hardgear Resurrection Bay Jacket and Pullover

Whether you're manning the docks or just trying to stay bone-dry in monsoon conditions, this jacket will outperform the typical polyurethane rain jacket. Fully seam-sealed and waterproof, the Resurrection Bay Jacket offers unique freedom of movement and built-in stretch so fishermen can haul, set and pick with minimum restriction. The interior is brushed for added warmth, and the three-piece hood with adjustable tab and bill keep water and wind out of your face. MSRP: $119.50

Alaskan Hardgear Resurrection Bay Bibs

Built with the same polyurethane as the jacket, these bibs are fully seam-sealed and waterproof with the added feature of inherent stretch unlike others on the market. The bibs include two cargo pockets, a hidden interior bib pocket for stowing and an adjustable leg opening. MSRP: $129.50

Alaskan Hardgear Stormwall Wading Jacket

This three-layer-fabric, fully waterproof jacket is built to defend against the elements with a scrape-stopping ripstop outer layer combined with a seam-sealed membrane that vents sweat while locking out water and halting wind. The Stormwall Wading Jacket offers comfort without clamminess and a shorter body length, watertight cuffs and a cinchable hem to make the jacket ideal for wading. Angler-friendly features include wader-accessible pockets, Hypalon tabs and a chest patch to stash flies. MSRP: $199.50

Alaskan Hardgear King Crab Fleece Hoodie and Vest

The King Crab Fleece is built for wear and tear and boasts resistance to snags from hooks and brush. It is the perfect layering piece for a day on the water, with a DWR finish that sheds mist, light rain and ocean spray combined with strategically placed insulation and a back-adjustable three-piece hood that stays put against gusts. Hypalon tab keeps tools close at hand, and the back D-ring provides a quick stow of your net. Also available in a vest. MSRP: Jacket, $119.50; Vest, $99.50

Alaskan Hardgear Fishing is available in all Duluth Trading stores across the U.S. and on DuluthTrading.com beginning February 5, 2020.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high-quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that convey the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs and "store like no other" retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our "No Bull Guarantee" – if it's not right, we'll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com.

