Duluth Trading Co. Debuts The 'Workday Warrior' Wardrobe

"We have been working to redefine workwear by studying the life demands of our customers and listening to their wants and needs," said Stephanie Okada, Product Developer at Duluth Trading. "We are excited to deliver a collection that honors hardworking women with sophistication, versatility and product features to outperform any task and navigate any scenario they may face."

Duluth Trading's Workday Warrior Collection ranges in price from $34.50 to $199.50. For more information on the full product offering or to find the nearest retail store location, visit www.duluthtrading.com.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high-quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs and "store like no other" retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our "No Bull Guarantee" – if it's not right, we'll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com.

