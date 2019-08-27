Duluth Trading Co. Debuts The 'Workday Warrior' Wardrobe
Women's-Focused Collection Built to Conquer the Weekday
Aug 27, 2019, 10:02 ET
MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duluth Trading Co., the Wisconsin-based men's and women's lifestyle brand, today announces its first line of work-smart separates specifically designed to master the workday of the modern professional woman. The new 'Workday Warrior' collection redefines workwear with Duluth Trading's better-built ingenuity. Each piece combines functional features such as wrinkle- and stain-resistant fabrics with details designed to flatter – creating a seamless transition from client meetings to construction sites and wherever else the day takes her.
The Workday Warrior Collection adopts a mix-and-match wardrobe approach with key principles in mind: functionality, performance and style. The line includes products such as the Shiftless Cardigan Sweater, the Wrinklefighter Button-Up Shirt and DuluthFlex® Daily Denim. The collection also introduces fabric innovations such as Ponté Pro. Available in tunics, dresses, bottoms and a new blazer, Ponté Pro knit fabric never clings, chafes or loses shape, and it provides freedom of movement with four-way flex. Functional fabrics continue throughout the collection with the additions of incredibly stretchy Flexcellence Shirts, lustrously soft Willow Knit Tops, water-resistant Flexcellent Pants and never-fade DyeHard Pants.
"We have been working to redefine workwear by studying the life demands of our customers and listening to their wants and needs," said Stephanie Okada, Product Developer at Duluth Trading. "We are excited to deliver a collection that honors hardworking women with sophistication, versatility and product features to outperform any task and navigate any scenario they may face."
Duluth Trading's Workday Warrior Collection ranges in price from $34.50 to $199.50. For more information on the full product offering or to find the nearest retail store location, visit www.duluthtrading.com.
About Duluth Trading
Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high-quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs and "store like no other" retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our "No Bull Guarantee" – if it's not right, we'll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com.
