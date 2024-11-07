Duluth Trading Co. Launches "Duluth Heroes" Discount Program

Retailer proudly offers exclusive, everyday discount for military & first responders via ID.me

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin-based lifestyle and workwear brand Duluth Trading Co. is honoring military and first responders this Veteran's Day with the introduction of "Duluth Heroes," a new discount program via ID.me. Active-duty service members, retirees, veterans, military spouses, military family members and first responders will be eligible for an extra 5% discount on their entire order.

Eligible customers will have daily access to the 5% discount when shopping on www.duluthtrading.com or in any of Duluth's 65 retail stores across the country. As a special kick-off for this new discount program and a way to extend additional gratitude to the service community on Veteran's Day, Duluth will increase the discount to a total of 10% off their entire order from Thursday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 11.

"Duluth Trading Co. deeply admires the dedication and work of those who bravely serve our communities and country, and we wanted to express that beyond just a once-a-year sale," said Sam Sato, President and CEO at Duluth Trading. "We hope this new program reflects our daily gratitude and respect for our nation's heroes."

"ID.me is honored to partner with Duluth Trading Co. to recognize the military and veteran communities as well as first responders with this new program," said Chris Mills, Chief Revenue Officer at ID.me. "We love partnering with great brands like Duluth to bring awareness to these offers, increase access for all who deserve them, all while reducing the friction for our members to attain the benefits. Serving those who serve our country and our communities is foundational to ID.me."

To verify eligibility for the "Duluth Heroes" discount program, customers can create or sign into an existing ID.me account to enter service information, credentials and proof of identity. For more information, please visit www.duluthtrading.com or www.shop.id.me .

About Duluth Trading

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. caters to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the "Superior Standard," and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

About ID.me

ID.me is the next-generation digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with ID.me once and seamlessly login across websites without having to create a new login and verify their identity again. Over 130 million users experience streamlined login and identity verification with ID.me at 18 federal agencies, 42 state government agencies, and 66 healthcare organizations. More than 600 consumer brands use ID.me to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build more authentic relationships. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit https://network.id.me/.

