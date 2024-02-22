Duluth Travel signs new GDS agreement with Sabre to help serve Federal Government Agencies

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, today announced a new multi-year agreement with Duluth Travel, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned travel management company and a leader in the Government travel sector. The new agreement will enable Duluth travel to access the robust travel content in the Sabre travel marketplace, helping to drive efficiencies and support its revenue growth goals.

"We are thrilled to be a Sabre partner and we look forward to tremendous growth over the next few years," said Arthur Salus, CEO, Duluth Travel.

"We have experienced a seamless transition in product delivery with Sabre," said Johnny Suleiman, Chief Operating Officer, Duluth Travel. "Sabre's team and technology helps our team provide the best customer experience and content offerings and provides strategic viability essential to remain competitive in the marketplace." Sabre is the largest GDS provider for US civilian and military government travel system segments and won the 2017, 2018 and 2019 NDTA Corporate Distinguished Service Award by the National Defense Transportation Association.

Sabre's marketplace includes travel content from more than 400 airlines, 1.6 million lodging options, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car rental, and cruise providers, to sell customized travel packages from suppliers around the world. Duluth Travel has access to a full spectrum of bookable content, can rely on intuitive workflows, and tap into Sabre's unique workspace customization.

"We differentiate ourselves with reliability, scalability, product and teamwork," said Andy Finkelstein, Senior Vice President - Agency Sales, Sabre Travel Solutions. "I'm excited to partner with Duluth whose reputation aligns with Sabre's in serving veterans and government officials nationwide."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Duluth Travel

An experienced government contractor serving federal, state and local governments. Duluth Travel's Government travel expertise remains in compliance with all ETS2 Federal travel regulations and meets unique audit requirements. Duluth's experience, customer service and innovative technologies have enabled Duluth Travel Incorporated to become a trusted Government travel management company. www.duluthtravel.com

SABR-F

Media Contacts:

Kristin Hays

[email protected]

Heidi Castle

[email protected]

Investors

Brian Roberts

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation