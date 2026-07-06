Dun & Bradstreet Brings Agentic Credit and Portfolio Management Workflows to Databricks

Now available via Databricks Marketplace and OpenSharing, the D&B Commercial Graph powers agentic finance workflows that help organizations make faster, more informed credit and risk decisions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet announced it is delivering agentic credit and portfolio management workflows, leveraging the D&B Commercial Graph™, available through the Databricks Marketplace and Databricks OpenSharing. This suite of agentic solutions will help finance teams make faster credit decisions, improve policy performance, and gain better visibility into portfolio risk.

In one anonymized portfolio example, these workflows improved bad capture rate from 30% to approximately 38%, translating into more than $6 million in incremental bad debt avoided.

"Finance leaders are under pressure to move faster, support growth and manage risk with greater precision," said Scott Spencer, General Manager for Finance and Credit, Dun & Bradstreet. "By leveraging verified business information from D&B's Commercial Graph in the Databricks environment, we're helping businesses streamline credit origination, continuously improve policy decisions, and gain a clearer view of portfolio risk. With the help of agentic AI, tasks that would take analysts days or weeks are completed in seconds."

Anchored by the global standard D-U-N-S® Number identifier, D&B's Commercial Graph provides the foundational context layer that allows AI agents to understand business identity, relationships, and risk across the global economy, delivering outputs that are consistent, explainable, and auditable.

As organizations scale enterprise AI initiatives, trusted business context is critical for ensuring agents can reason accurately, make informed decisions, and operate within governed business processes.

Discoverable in the Databricks Marketplace and delivered through OpenSharing, these new workflows make it easy to leverage Dun & Bradstreet alongside their own data within the Databricks platform to modernize credit decisioning across the lifecycle:

Faster credit origination and decisioning — Through a single prompt, this workflow verifies businesses, enriches decisions with trusted commercial and risk data, and supports business decisioning on whether to approve, decline or triage a case, along with providing suggested credit limits and payment terms.

— Through a single prompt, this workflow verifies businesses, enriches decisions with trusted commercial and risk data, and supports business decisioning on whether to approve, decline or triage a case, along with providing suggested credit limits and payment terms. Adaptive credit policy optimization — Using an AI agent, finance teams can understand how their current credit policy is performing, identify opportunities to increase policy predictiveness, and estimate the financial impact of those changes.

— Using an AI agent, finance teams can understand how their current credit policy is performing, identify opportunities to increase policy predictiveness, and estimate the financial impact of those changes. Portfolio risk monitoring and insight — Finance teams can gain a clearer view of exposure across their portfolio, identify deteriorating accounts earlier, and uncover risk and growth opportunities across customers, markets or geographies.

"CFOs and finance teams need more than experiments with AI; they need practical ways to improve decisions and manage risk," said Sarah Branfman, Global VP, ISV and Data Partners at Databricks. "Our work with Dun & Bradstreet shows what's possible when businesses bring together their own data and the decision-grade data from D&B's Commercial Graph natively within the Databricks platform. By making it available through Databricks Marketplace and OpenSharing, we're helping customers build more connected credit and risk workflows that drive faster, more informed action."

Watch the Power Adaptive Credit Decisioning demo to see these workflows in action.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet provides the verified commercial identity foundation for enterprises to deploy AI at scale. The company originated the D-U-N-S® Number in 1963, now the global standard for identifying commercial entities. Anchored by this identifier, the D&B Commercial Graph™ structures and connects business identity consistently across systems, enabling AI to operate on accurate, validated data. Since 1841, businesses of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to navigate change and accelerate growth.

For more information, visit www.dnb.com.

SOURCE Dun & Bradstreet, Inc.