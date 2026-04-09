Dunamis Premium Spirits Expands Into Global Cruise Market at 2026 Seatrade Cruise Global & F&B@Sea, Marking Next Phase of Accelerated Growth

For Dunamis Premium Spirits, this moment represents more than participation, it signals a strategic shift into global distribution channels and high-volume hospitality environments.

Entering the Cruise Channel: A Defining Growth Moment

Dunamis will showcase its full portfolio of award-winning spirits, including Interstellar Bourbon, Bianca Supreme Rum, Zulu Hotel Airman's Gin, and Aero Squadron Vodka, to cruise line executives, beverage directors, and procurement leaders from some of the world's largest cruise brands.

This activation positions Dunamis at the center of a rapidly evolving onboard hospitality experience, where premiumization, storytelling, and guest engagement are driving purchasing decisions across the cruise industry.

"F&B@Sea represents a defining moment for our brand," said Victor Young, Founder and CEO of Dunamis Premium Spirits. "We are stepping onto a global stage, aligning with the world's leading hospitality operators, and accelerating our growth into high-impact distribution channels."

Purpose-Driven Growth: Folds of Honor Partnership

As Dunamis expands globally, its mission remains grounded in purpose. Through its national partnership with Folds of Honor, the brand continues to support educational scholarships for the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders.

At the center of this initiative is Aero Squadron Vodka, proudly positioned as a mission-driven product, with proceeds from every case sold contributing to this national effort.

Dunamis recently extended this partnership through its involvement in the Combat Culinary Treasure Coast event, where Aero Squadron Vodka was featured as the Official American-Made Vodka. The event, led by Alison and Tom Beckmeyer, has become a premier platform supporting Folds of Honor, reinforcing Dunamis' commitment to aligning growth with impact.

From Regional Momentum to Global Expansion

Following a record-breaking Q4 2025, highlighted by 309 million media impressions, 5,700+ tastings, and national distribution growth, Dunamis enters 2026 with strong velocity and a clear strategy:

Expand into travel, cruise, and hospitality channels

Scale experiential activations to drive trial and brand pull-through

Leverage multiple Double Gold award-winning credibility across global markets

Align growth with mission-driven partnerships that resonate with today's consumer

Currently distributed in Florida, Texas, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Illinois and Washington DC and West Africa. With Greece, Spain and Portugal poised for launch soon. Dunamis Premium Spirits continues expanding its national and global footprint across retail and on-premise accounts.

About Dunamis Premium Spirits

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Zephyrhills, Florida, Dunamis Premium Spirits, one of the few black-owned distilleries in the country and Florida, is an Double Gold award-winning craft distillery producing Interstellar Bourbon, Bianca Supreme Rum, Zulu Hotel Airman's Gin, and Aero Squadron Vodka. The brand combines premium craftsmanship, aviation-inspired heritage, and mission-driven impact through its national partnership with Folds of Honor, delivering purpose, quality, and innovation in every pour.

SOURCE Dunamis Premium Spirits