Dunamis Premium Spirits Reports 309 Million Media Impressions and Accelerated Retail Growth Entering 2026; Expands National Partnership With Folds of Honor

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning craft distillery Dunamis Premium Spirits announced record fourth-quarter performance and accelerating retail velocity as the brand enters 2026 with strong national momentum, driven by award recognition, experiential growth, and mission-driven partnerships.

According to the company's 2025 Q4 Media Report, Dunamis delivered:

The Full Line of Award Winning Dunamis Premium Spirits, from Zephyrhills, Fl. Founder/CEO Victor Young of Dunamis Premium Spirits

309 million press impressions

885 national media pickups (including AP, Reuters, USA Today, CBS News)

(including AP, Reuters, USA Today, CBS News) 11 major experiential events

5,700+ tastings executed

11,500+ in-person consumer engagements

90,521 total social media followers

220,000+ Q4 digital views

The quarter was further strengthened by Double Gold awards at the San Diego Spirits Competition for Aero Squadron Vodka and Zulu Hotel Airman's Gin, adding to the brand's growing portfolio of more than 20 industry recognitions.

Growth Through Purpose-Driven Partnerships

As part of its ongoing national expansion, Dunamis Premium Spirits continues to strengthen its partnership with Folds of Honor, supporting educational scholarships for the families of fallen and disabled Military and First Responders. Through this initiative, Aero Squadron Vodka serves as the brand's mission-driven expression, with a portion of proceeds from every case sold contributing to the organization's nationwide impact.

Dunamis is a proud partner of the 2026 Folds of Honor Culinary Combat on Treasure Coast event, on Saturday February 28th, where Aero Squadron Vodka will be featured as the Official American-Made Vodka. The event reflects the ongoing dedication of Alison and Tom Beckmeyer, whose commitment to advancing Folds of Honor spans 12 years, helping establish the initiative as a premier platform uniting culinary excellence, community engagement, and support for military and first responder families.

Dunamis attributes its accelerated brand velocity to three strategic pillars:

Award-Winning Credibility - Over 20 industry awards supporting premium positioning

- Over 20 industry awards supporting premium positioning High-Conversion Experiential Marketing - Targeted tastings and major culinary festivals generating trial and retail pull-through

- Targeted tastings and major culinary festivals generating trial and retail pull-through Strategic Distribution Expansion - Growth through airport, hospitality, military and priority state retail markets

"2026 is about converting awareness into sustained distribution growth," said Victor Young, Founder and CEO. "Our focus is disciplined execution, leveraging awards, data, experiential activations, and purpose-driven partnerships to increase velocity at the shelf."

Currently distributed in Florida, Texas, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Washington DC. Dunamis Premium Spirits continues expanding its national footprint across retail and on-premise accounts.

About Dunamis Premium Spirits

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Zephyrhills, Florida, Dunamis Premium Spirits, one of the few black-owned distilleries in the country and Florida, is an award-winning craft distillery producing Interstellar Bourbon, Bianca Supreme Rum, Zulu Hotel Airman's Gin, and Aero Squadron Vodka. The brand combines premium craftsmanship, aviation-inspired heritage, and mission-driven impact through its national partnership with Folds of Honor, delivering purpose, quality, and innovation in every pour.

