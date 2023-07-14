Dunaway's Growth Continues with the Acquisition of BEC Engineers and Consultants

News provided by

Dunaway | BEC

14 Jul, 2023, 10:40 ET

HOUSTON, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston-based civil and structural engineering firm, BEC Engineers and Consultants, has been acquired by Dunaway. Through the acquisition, Dunaway has officially opened its Houston office. The firm has tapped Principal and Chief Revenue Officer Ross Eubanks, PE, SE to lead the office, and Development Executive and Principal, Chris Vadala, who will oversee business development operations alongside BEC Executives Karl Breckon and Reece Scott

Mr. Eubanks has served as Regional Executive for Central Texas, responsible for the growth and business operations of Dunaway's Austin and San Antonio offices. He is excited to translate that growth to the Houston market. "Having a Houston presence will enhance our ability to support our clients and provide exciting opportunities for Dunaway," explained Eubanks. "One of our differentiators is Dunaway's multi-discipline approach to projects. We intend to bring all service lines into the Houston market for the benefit of our clients."  

As a multi-discipline firm, Dunaway offers a wide range of services, including structural and civil engineering, planning + landscape architecture, survey, and construction inspection services. Through the acquisition of BEC, Dunaway will open their office with nearly fifty employees and will broaden their capabilities through BEC's experience serving residential markets, in addition to supplying foundation analysis and design, construction inspections, and renovation engineering. The partnership rounds out Dunaway's wealth of disciplines, allowing the firm to plant a focus on community development/master-planned communities. 

"We decided to partner with Dunaway because we believe Dunaway's expertise and resources will directly benefit our existing client base. Our core values couldn't have been more aligned, which will allow our team to grow professionally under the same company standards we have already created and believe in," explains Karl Breckon, PE, CEO. Dunaway | BEC Engineers have already begun to make its mark on Houston soil, supplying structural engineering services on Living Spaces in the Galleria, Katy, Humble, and LaPorte and civil engineering services to several Dutch Bros coffee shops.

Having the seventh office will better allow Dunaway to serve its clients across the area, explains Dunaway's CEO, Chris Wilde, PE. "We recognize the importance of not only having a presence in the largest city in Texas but in having boots on the ground for our local Houston clients. Our vision is to be the leading independent multi-discipline design firm in Texas, and we cannot achieve this without being in Houston."

SOURCE Dunaway | BEC

