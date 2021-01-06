Duncan Hines Launches New Line of EPIC Baking Kits

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by bakeries, social media and baking influencers, Duncan Hines , a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is launching a collection of fun, colorful and totally over the top baking kits, perfect to make at home with your family.

Duncan Hines EPIC Baking Kits come in five delicious flavors: Fruity PEBBLES™ Cake Kit, Salted Caramel Brownie Kit, S'mores Brownie Kit, Cookies & Cream Cookie Kit and Cookie Dough Cookie Kit. These easy-to-make desserts are made in four easy steps to help you bake up the fun.

"People are discovering the joy of baking like never before. Duncan Hines is excited to provide a fun new platform of offerings inspired by the amazing sweet treats we see on social media and in our favorite bakeries," said Erin Tamm, Duncan Hines senior brand manager. "Our new EPIC Baking Kits are over-the-top delicious, social media worthy and fun to make with just 4 easy steps!"

One of the tasty new treats is a Fruity PEBBLES Cake Kit, which arrives just in time to help celebrate the iconic 50th birthday of the brand in 2021. The new cake kit gives fans of the cereal another way to enjoy the vibrant colors and fruity flavors of their favorite cereal.

"The Duncan Hines Fruity PEBBLES Cake Kit is a fun, exciting new creation that couldn't have happened at a better time. After all, everyone must have cake on their birthday!" said Leah Broeders, head of Licensing at Post Consumer Brands. "We hope PEBBLES cereal fans will pick up the new kit and get inspired to bake up a fun and imaginative Fruity PEBBLES cake this year."

Duncan Hines EPIC Baking Kits can be found in the baking section of grocery stores and mass retailers, and at select online retailers in early March 2021. They are arriving on store shelves with a suggested retail price of $5.49 per box.

In addition to the new baking kits, the Duncan Hines line includes classic and signature cake and brownie mixes, creamy and whipped frosting, mug cakes and cups, and mega cookies, all of which can be found in the baking aisle.

Visit www.duncanhines.com to learn more about Duncan Hines EPIC Baking Kits, as well as the full line of Duncan Hines desserts. To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Duncan Hines, follow along on Instagram, Facebook and ReadySetEat.com .

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com .

About PEBBLES™ Cereal

PEBBLES™ cereal is a timeless breakfast classic that families have enjoyed for 50 years. Launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera, PEBBLES™ cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character. One of the most revered cartoons of all time, "The Flintstones" aired on prime-time television from 1960 to 1966, and the characters have returned in countless specials and films. The cereal was named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter Pebbles. For more information on PEBBLES™ cereal, visit postpebblescereal.com.

THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements copyright and trademark Hanna-Barbera. (s21)

For more information, please contact:

Caitlin Davy

Conagra Brands

(312) 549 -5518

[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.conagrafoods.com

