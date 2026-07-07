Dundon Expands Platform with Dedicated Financial Sponsor Coverage and Capital Solutions Capability

Firm names Mihir Shah to lead the effort as client demand drives its continued expansion.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dundon Advisers LLC, a New York-based restructuring and asset management firm, today announced a strategic expansion, the launch of a dedicated financial sponsor coverage and capital solutions platform, and the appointment of Mihir J. Shah as Managing Director and Head of the Financial Sponsor Coverage and Capital Solutions Group. Shah joined the firm on July 6, 2026. The platform deepens the firm's ability to advise private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on complex capital structure needs and liquidity alternatives. It marks the latest step in Dundon's continued growth across a wide array of business lines.

The platform primarily advises financial sponsor-backed companies on capital structure and financing solutions across a broad range of financing assignments, including acquisition financings, recapitalizations, refinancings, growth capital raises, and other strategic capital solutions. The team will offer advice across the full spectrum of financing alternatives, with the purpose of achieving a capital structure that is aligned with management's objectives.

Dundon is building this capability at a moment when many companies need assistance navigating the private capital markets. The elite advisory firm is comprised of more than 50 professionals across a variety of disciplines, and is expanding its platform due to overwhelming client demand for the firm to provide comprehensive advisory services throughout the private equity investment lifecycle.

"We have built a firm that clients trust to solve their most complex financial challenges," said Matthew Dundon, Principal of Dundon. "It has become clear that sponsors are looking for a broader strategic partner across the entire investment lifecycle, and Mihir's experience, relationships, and track record make him the ideal person to lead this important expansion of our platform."

Shah joins Dundon from Lincoln International, where he was a Managing Director in the firm's Global Capital Advisory group and advised private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on alternative financing solutions across the capital structure. He brings more than two decades of investment banking and capital markets experience and has raised over $45 billion in financing across private and public markets. Throughout his career, Shah has developed deep relationships across the private equity ecosystem, with particular expertise advising software, technology, and business services companies. He earned a B.S. in Finance and Information Systems from the NYU Stern School of Business.

"Institutions come to us with mission-critical financings, the ones that demand creativity and genuine command of every layer of the capital structure," said Shah. "Dundon has built a platform where we can deliver an outlier outcome, and clients will find the same senior-level attention they have relied on from me for years."

For more information, visit https://www.dundon.com/

ABOUT DUNDON ADVISERS LLC

Dundon Advisers LLC is a New York-based restructuring and asset management firm founded in 2016. The firm and its affiliates Dundon Markets LLC and IslandDundon LLC operate across complex credit situations, distressed portfolios, workouts, recoveries, capital solutions for private equity sponsors, and other specialized mandates where restructuring, credit, and asset management capabilities intersect. Dundon supports a range of strategies and advisory initiatives with a focus on disciplined execution, institutional credibility, and complex markets where nuance and experience matter. IslandDundon LLC is also affiliated with Island Capital Group, LLC. None of the Dundon group of firms is affiliated with Dundon Capital Partners, LLC or any of its respective affiliates. For more information, visit https://www.dundon.com/.

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SOURCE Dundon Advisers LLC