Dune Jewelry & Co. Opens First Experiential Concept Retail Store

New Boutique to Open in Ketchikan, Alaska with Unique Travel Treasures™ Charm Bar

BOSTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based Dune Jewelry & Co., the one and only Experiential Jewelry company famous for using sand and earth elements from thousands of memorable and iconic locations around the world, has opened a retail boutique in Ketchikan, Alaska. Located at 122 Main Street, it will be the first-ever "experiential concept" store for the brand and the second retail location.

The store will feature classic Dune Jewelry designs handcrafted with Ketchikan sand, White Quartz and Gold Flakes, and Forget-Me-Not flower petals as a nod to the periwinkle-colored state flower of Alaska as well as exclusive Dune Ketchikan designs. Be your own jewelry designer. Unique to this location will be the Dune Jewelry Travel Treasures™ Charm Bar featuring Sterling Silver and 14K Gold Vermeil Alaska-themed charms, plus sand charms from the top cruise ports in the world. Build your own charm necklace or bracelet with tangible reminders of your favorite cruise memories.

According to Holly Daniels Christensen, Founder and CEO, "This is a very exciting partnership between Dune Jewelry and Rajesh Khemlani, a multifaceted entrepreneur who owns multiple jewelry stores throughout the U.S. & Caribbean. Raj expressed a keen understanding of the Dune brand, and his vision is aligned perfectly with my own. In January I traveled to Alaska and found so much beauty and inspiration in Ketchikan, that I knew it was the right move for my brand."

Khemlani states, "I believe we should all appreciate the beauty of nature and Dune Jewelry is a celebratory way to do so."

"Dune is not only about capturing experiences but also about evoking wanderlust in our clientele and within our team members. I'm excited to announce that Dune's executive assistant, Danielle Godjikian will be spearheading the store set-up and managing Dune Ketchikan throughout the entire 2022 season. Danielle has taken a leap of faith and moved from Boston to Ketchikan. She's ready to introduce customers to Alaska's wild ways this summer, so they can immerse themselves in our Alaskan Jewelry Experience."

The store will feature classic Dune Jewelry designs handcrafted with Ketchikan sand, White Quartz and Gold Flakes, and Forget-Me-Not flower petals in a nod to the periwinkle-colored state flower of Alaska.

Unique to this location will be the Travel Treasures™ Charm Bar. This will feature Sterling Silver and 14K Gold Vermeil Alaska-themed charms, plus sand charms from the top cruise ports in the world including the Bahamas, Barcelona, Jamaica, The Amalfi Coast and more. This allows the customer to build their own charm necklace or bracelet with tangible reminders of their favorite cruise memories. Charms include a mermaid, a wave, a seashell, a whale tail, an iceberg, an anchor, a compass and more.

About Dune Jewelry & Co.

Founded in 2010 by kitchen table entrepreneur and travel lover Holly Daniels Christensen, Dune Jewelry & Co. creates fine Experiential Jewelry and Gifts using sand and earth elements from thousands of memorable locations around the globe. Choose from Dune's Sandbank which holds over 5,000 locales or you can send your own. All of Dune's patented designs are handmade in their Boston studio using sand or elements from your favorite beach, golf course or ballpark, pressed flowers from a wedding or funeral, or soil from your favorite trail. Dune's travel inspired, uniquely personalized collections are the perfect way to hold on to moments forever allowing you to live for the moment, then take it with you™. Dune ships to over 700 retail partners worldwide and offers a lifetime warranty and happiness guarantee on every design. A portion of every purchase is proudly donated to important coastal and global causes.

For more information on Dune Jewelry & Co. visit: www.dunejewelry.com

Follow Dune Jewelry on Instagram: dunejewelry

Like Dune Jewelry on Facebook: www.facebook.com/dunejewelry

Follow Dune Jewelry on Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/dunejewelry

Follow Dune Jewelry on Twitter: @dunejewelry

Media Contact:

Carole Imperiale

[email protected]

908-380-0015

SOURCE Dune Jewelry & Co.