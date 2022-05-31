Dune Jewelry & Co. x 4ocean Collaborate to Counteract Ocean Plastic Crisis

From May 28 until September 4 Efforts will Help Clean up Oceans

BOSTON , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dune Jewelry & Co. and 4ocean will launch a jewelry collaboration to help pull pounds of plastic from our oceans on Memorial Day weekend May 28, 2022, and continue until Labor Day weekend, September 4, 2022. This limited-edition jewelry collection symbolizes both company's passion for marine life and the oceans, with a goal to raise awareness about the devastating impact of plastic pollution.

Dune Jewelry & Co. is proud to collaborate with 4ocean on a collection of fine sterling silver jewelry handcrafted with certified 4ocean Plastic and authentic, ethically sourced sands & shells to remind us that now, more than ever, we must take action to preserve and protect our oceans. The 4ocean x Dune Jewelry Collection combines Dune's patented handcrafted process and authentic earth elements with 4ocean's certified recovered 4ocean Plastics to create heirloom-quality jewelry that proves ocean trash can be transformed into treasure.

The new collection of fine sterling silver jewelry is handcrafted with certified 4ocean Plastic and authentic, ethically sourced sands and shells as a reminder that now, more than ever, it's necessary to take action to preserve and protect our oceans. The nine products will be sold on both DuneJewelry.com and 4ocean.com .

Dune Jewelry x 4ocean will release three of Dune's best-selling designs which enables Dune to increase the amount of plastic pulled during 4ocean's clean-up efforts. The three exclusive designs are the Rope Seven Sands Cuff, the Boho Ring, and Dune's classic Wave Necklace. The elements featured in each design are Bali Blue Plastic + Bali Sand, Hawaii Blue Plastic + Upcycled Hawaiian Shells sourced from a local O'ahu woman collected from her family dinners, and Florida Black Plastic + Florida Sand. Each design combines ethically-sourced sands and plastics recovered directly by professional captains and crews at the respective locations – Bali, Hawaii, and Florida. Prices range from $126 - $326 and will pull 5 – 10 lbs. of plastic per design from the sea.

According to Holly Daniels Christensen, Founder & CEO of Dune Jewelry & Co., "Now, more than ever, is the time to preserve and protect our oceans. We are proud to be a member of the clean ocean movement working alongside 4ocean and the global community to end the ocean plastic crisis and build a more sustainable future where humanity grows alongside nature and not at its expense. An important part of Dune's mission is to preserve and protect our favorite places for future generations to enjoy, which is why the Dune Jewelry x 4ocean Collection blends cherished memories with environmental action. Every piece purchased funds the removal of ocean plastic and other harmful debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines."

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, they harness the power of business and fund global cleanup operations responsible for recovering millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines. Co-Founder & CEO of 4ocean, Alex Schulze says, "The collaboration with Dune Jewelry is a perfect confluence of two companies that are effecting global change. We are thrilled to partner with them to amplify the focus on caring for our oceans."

The Dune Jewelry x 4ocean Collection combines Dune's patented process and authentic earth elements with 4ocean's certified recovered ocean plastics to create heirloom-quality jewelry that proves ocean trash can be transformed into treasure. To maximize the impact of this collaboration, 4ocean's professional captains and crews will recover up to 10 pounds of trash from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines for each piece of jewelry purchased from this limited-edition collection.

About Dune Jewelry & Co.

Founded in 2010 by kitchen table entrepreneur and travel lover Holly Daniels Christensen, Dune Jewelry & Co. creates fine Experiential Jewelry and Gifts using sand and earth elements from thousands of memorable locations around the globe. Choose from Dune's Sandbank which holds over 5,000 locales or you can send your own. All of Dune's patented designs are handmade in their Boston studio using sand or elements from your favorite beach, golf course or ballpark, pressed flowers from a wedding or funeral, or soil from your favorite trail. Dune's travel inspired, uniquely personalized collections are the perfect way to hold on to moments forever allowing you to live for the moment, then take it with you™. Dune ships to over 700 retail partners worldwide and offers a lifetime warranty and happiness guarantee on every design. A portion of every purchase is proudly donated to important coastal and global causes.

For more information on Dune Jewelry & Co. visit: www.dunejewelry.com

Follow Dune Jewelry on Instagram: dunejewelry

Like Dune Jewelry on Facebook: www.facebook.com/dunejewelry

Follow Dune Jewelry on Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/dunejewelry

Follow Dune Jewelry on Twitter: @dunejewelry

About 4ocean

4ocean is a purpose-driven business with a mission to help end the ocean plastic crisis by cleaning the ocean and coastlines while stopping the inflow of plastic. With the goal of creating an economy around cleaning the ocean, 4ocean has built a sustainable business model that allows the company to fund cleanups and utilize the latest innovative technology. Ocean cleanups are funded entirely through product purchases, removing one pound of trash for every item sold, for a total of over 23 million pounds to date. 4ocean prioritizes engaging coastal communities, which creates jobs and adds revenue to local economies while changing the demand from catching fish to catching plastic. The solution to ending ocean plastic pollution lies in stopping it on land before it enters the ocean, which is why 4ocean is educating consumers about ways to reduce their single-use plastic.

For more information on 4ocean visit: www.4ocean.com

Follow 4ocean on Instagram: 4ocean

Like 4ocean on Facebook: www.facebook.com/4oceanbracelets

Follow 4ocean on Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/discover4ocean

Follow 4ocean on Twitter: @4ocean

Media Contacts:

Carole Imperiale

Dune Jewelry Publicist

[email protected]

908-380-0015

Ryan Dick

[email protected]about:blank

561-451-5666

SOURCE Dune Jewelry & Co.