Dune Jewelry Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With Brand Refresh

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dune Jewelry, the company that launched as the Original Beach Sand Jewelry Company ten years ago from a kitchen table in Boston, has announced a name change to Dune Jewelry & Co. With the help of Framingham, Massachusetts-based PARLR Brand Studio, the company is introducing a brand refresh to celebrate their evolution and new direction.

"Dune Square Picture Frames" by Dune Jewelry & Co. Custom made with your choice of sand or natural elements & Turquoise Gradient

According to Founder & CEO Holly Daniels Christensen, "We are so proud of our continued success. My team and I work amazingly well together, so it's with great pride that we're celebrating this enormous 10-year milestone. We've got a new, fresh look: logo, color palette, as well as an updated name that lets customers know we reach far beyond jewelry."

Originally the company began with Christensen herself making handmade jewelry using local beach sand from Cape Cod, which was given as gifts to friends. Quickly she discovered everyone had a special place that resonated with them personally and would love to have a memory to commemorate it.

She developed a unique niche in the market for her handcrafted designs, which evolved to include a Sandbank with sand from over 4,500 beaches as well as other natural elements from iconic locations around the world. Currently, the brand has transitioned to be the one-and-only Experiential Jewelry brand in the world, which means that customers can capture all their favorite moments, whether it's with beach sand, flower petals, mountain trail earth, and more with their individually customized jewelry.

New offerings will include an expansion into Home Accents featuring experiential fragrance candles that recall coveted locales like Cape Cod, Hawaii, the Amalfi Coast, and Bermuda, plus picture frames, wine stoppers and ornaments. A revamped ecommerce website will be launching in 2021.

Christensen strongly believes in giving back, and Dune has donated over $110,000 to multiple charitable projects through their quarterly Giving Week events. Additionally, the brand continually donates to various coastal preservation organizations around the world.

Through design collaborations with passionate, like-minded women including Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl Camille Kostek, rising pop star Nicole Michelle, sports radio/TV personality Ann Liguori, and emerging stylist, Dy'amond Breedlove, Dune continues to work with individuals that inspire Christensen.

Dune Jewelry & Co. continues to make all jewelry and accessories by hand with a team of dedicated professionals in their Boston studio.

About Dune Jewelry

Founded in 2010 by kitchen table entrepreneur and travel lover, Holly Daniels Christensen, Dune Jewelry & Co. creates fine Experiential Jewelry using sand and natural elements from thousands of memorable and iconic locations around the world. Each design, handcrafted in Dune's Boston studio, uses sand and elements from beaches, ballparks, golf courses, hiking trails, and more. Choose from their Sandbank which holds over 4,500 sands and elements or you can send your own. All of Dune's patented designs are custom made and personalized just for you. Their bespoke jewelry is the perfect time capsule for all of life's greatest moments. In 2018, Dune Jewelry ranked No. 2590 on Inc. Magazine's 37th annual Inc. 5000 list and Dune Jewelry was named 2016 Small Business of the Year – Woman Owned, by the Small Business Association. Dune ships to over 600 retail partners worldwide and offers a lifetime warranty and happiness guarantee on every design, and also donates a portion of every purchase to various coastal preservation organizations.

