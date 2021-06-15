Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Hy-Tek Holdings' Acquisition of BP Controls Inc. and Nogol Electric LLC.

RYE, N.Y., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hy-Tek Holdings ("Hy-Tek"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired BP Controls Inc. and Nogol Electric LLC (collectively "BP Controls"). Located in Manalapan Township, NJ, BP Controls designs, engineers and integrates controls systems and warehouse control software for warehouse automation applications. BP Controls has one facility in New Jersey and employs approximately 25 people. For more information, please visit www.bpcontrols.com.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About Hy-Tek: Located in Columbus, OH, Hy-Tek Holdings is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end markets and applications, including ecommerce, third party logistics, and parcel. For more information, please visit www.hy-tek.com

