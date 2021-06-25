Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Specialty Products and Insulation's Acquisition of NewStar Solutions Inc.

RYE, N.Y., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Products and Insulation ("SPI"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC"), has acquired NewStar Solutions Inc. ("NewStar"). Located in Alberta, Canada, NewStar is a distributor of aerogel insulation products for commercial and industrial end markets.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About SPI: Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, SPI is a value added distributor and fabricator of mechanical insulation and complementary products for commercial and industrial applications. SPI's products help conserve energy, preserve worker safety, and provide noise abatement. The Company currently operates 57 distribution branches and 14 co-located fabrication facilities and sells to over 3,500 contractors in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.spi-co.com.

About NewStar: Located in Alberta, Canada, NewStar is a distributor of aerogel insulation products for commercial and industrial end markets.

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP

Related Links

http://www.dunespointcapital.com

