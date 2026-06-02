Duni Group introduces on-site composting at this year's Sweden Rock Festival

MALMÖ, Sweden, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweden Rock Festival is taking further steps towards more sustainable food and drink experiences. Together with Duni Group the work is strengthened through additional circular solutions for both serving and waste management – including compostable packaging, reusable glasses and large-scale on-site composting.

As Sweden Rock Festival brings together tens of thousands of visitors from 3–6 June, high demands are placed on functional and sustainable solutions at scale. Through the partnership with Duni Group, solutions are implemented that reduce waste and resource use, while meeting the event's requirements for efficient logistics and smooth serving – without compromising the food and beverage experience.

One of this year's key initiatives is the installation of one of Duni Group's largest composting machines, via its brand Solserv by Duniform, in the festival's staff dining areas. On average, more than 3,000 meals are served per day, with peaks of up to 7,000 during the busiest days of the festival. The machine processes both food waste and used paper packaging, converting the material into nutrient-rich compost in just 24 hours. This enables more resource-efficient waste handling directly on site.

"We see great value in demonstrating how circular solutions can work in practice, even in complex environments such as festivals. By combining compostable packaging, on-site waste management and reusable solutions, we take a concrete step towards reducing waste", says Nicklas Lauwell, Chief Officer Food Packaging Solutions at Duni Group.

As part of the overall solution, Duni Group, via its brand Relevo by Duni, also supplies all reusable Reuse glasses to beverage partners across the festival area. Together, the solutions contribute to reduced resource consumption and more efficient material flows.

"Integrating sustainability into the entire experience is essential for us. With Duni Group as a partner, we can combine functionality, logistics and sustainability in a way that works at scale", says Mats Lindgren, Food & Partner Manager at Live Nation.

Duni Group, via its Food Packaging Solutions, demonstrates through this collaboration how large-scale events can reduce their environmental impact by combining reuse and compostable alternatives within a coherent system – taking another step towards the company's ambition to contribute to future sustainable and inspiring food experiences.

About Sweden Rock Festival

Every year in June, Norje outside Sölvesborg is transformed into an international rock destination as Sweden Rock Festival gathers around 40,000 visitors from across the world. Over four days, more than 90 bands perform across multiple stages – from legendary acts to new favourites – making it one of Sweden's largest and most renowned rock and hard rock festivals.

CONTACT:

Petra Lamorell

Interim Head of Communications

+46 (0)76-8 740 387

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https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/duni-group-introduces-on-site-composting-at-this-year-s-sweden-rock-festival,c4355845

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