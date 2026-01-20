Duni Group Wins Gold Award at the International Design Awards

Duni Group has been awarded a Gold Award at the International Design Awards (IDA) 2025 for its Vista product range - an innovative packaging series that combines design, functionality, and sustainability.

MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Design Awards is one of the world's most prestigious design competitions and has, since 2007, recognized exceptional innovation across five disciplines: architecture, interior design, graphic design, fashion, and product design. Duni Group's IDA distinction was awarded in the category Food & Beverage – Sustainable Food & Beverage Products within the product design discipline, underscoring the strength and relevance of the Vista range on the international design stage.

Vista was developed to meet high standards of functionality, safety, and sustainability. The packaging is made from 100% recyclable mono-material PP without carbon black, making it fully traceable within recycling systems and contributing to a 30% reduction in CO₂ emissions. Its uniquely developed design includes smart features such as adjustable steam vents, anti-fog lids, and a leak-proof construction—combining user-friendly performance with environmental responsibility.

"Vista is an example of how design can drive sustainable development. Our goal has been to create a solution that unites practical needs with circular principles. Being recognized internationally is a strong validation of its relevance, which is of course very rewarding," says Karolin Larsson, Product Designer at Duni Group.

The award is an important recognition of Duni Group's ambition to continue developing innovative and sustainable solutions that meet the future needs of the take-away sector.

