MALMÖ, Sweden, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group announces that the company's complete Annual- and Sustainability Report for 2025, in English and Swedish, is now available at the company's website under the heading Investors – Reports and presentations https://www.dunigroup.com/investors/reports-presentations/.

The Annual General Meeting will be held May 18, 2026. Shareholders can exercise their voting rights at the Annual General Meeting also by postal voting. For more information, visit the website.

This information is information that Duni AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 07.45 CET on April 23, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, [email protected]

Petra Lamorell, Interim Head of Communications, +46 76-874 03 87, [email protected]

Duni AB (publ)

Box 237

201 22 Malmö, Sweden

Telephone: +46 40 10 62 00

www.duni.com

Registration no. 556536-7488

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https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/duni-group-s-2025-annual-and-sustainability-report-is-now-available-online,c4337662

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