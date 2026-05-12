Dunkin'® and Jel Sert Bring Dunkin' Refreshers to a Pocket-Sized Stick Format with Singles To Go!

A zero-sugar drink mix delivering refreshing Dunkin' flavors in a single-serve format with energy from green tea and B vitamins

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jel Sert Company and Dunkin' today announced the national retail launch of Dunkin' Refreshers Singles To Go!, a zero-sugar drink mix that brings fan-favorite Dunkin' Refreshers flavors to a single-serve powdered stick format. The new product combines Dunkin's beloved flavor portfolio with Jel Sert's expertise in powdered drink mix manufacturing, extending the Refreshers experience into a portable, pocket-sized format.

Dunkin' Logo Dunkin' Refreshers Singles To Go! Variety Pack - Square Dunkin' Refreshers Singles To Go! 30 ct. Variety Pack

Designed for on-the-go lifestyles, Dunkin' Refreshers Singles To Go! transform everyday water into a flavorful, refreshing pick-me-up inspired by the flavors Dunkin' fans know and love. Available in Strawberry Dragonfruit Lemonade, Mango Pineapple, Kiwi Watermelon, and returning fan-favorite Peach Passionfruit Lemonade, each sugar-free, single-serve stick mixes with 16.9 ounces of water and contains just 5 calories, 80 mg of caffeine from green tea, and B vitamins.

The retail expansion follows a strong digital debut earlier this year, with early performance signaling clear consumer demand. After launching on TikTok Shop, the drink mixes garnered over 18 million views in their first month. Available on Amazon, Dunkin' Refreshers Singles To Go! also reached No.3 in the platform's Powdered Drink Mix category within six weeks of launch.

"With Dunkin' Refreshers Singles To Go!, we set out to deliver a flavor experience that fans expect and love from Dunkin' Refreshers," said Ken Wegner, President at Jel Sert. "Early consumer response shows that when you get the flavor and function right, it changes expectations for what a drink mix can be."

Dunkin' Refreshers Drink Mixes are now available in 10-, 30-, and 40-count packs on Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop, and other major retailers, offered in both individual flavors and mixed variety packs.

About The Jel Sert Company

The Jel Sert Company is a family-owned business that's been at the forefront of innovation in the food and beverage industry since 1926. For a century, generations of families have enjoyed Jel Sert's products, including dessert mixes, drink mixes, and freezer bars. The Jel Sert Company's products are made exclusively in West Chicago, Illinois, with over 1,200 employees sharing the company's passion for creating high-quality, high-value products. For more information, visit www.jelsert.com.

About Dunkin'

Dunkin', founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 14,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.

Media Contact - Jel Sert/Singles To Go!

Allison Worldwide

[email protected]

818-331-7624

SOURCE Jel Sert