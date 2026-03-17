Pure Kick Alkaline Drink Mix Transforms Everyday Water into Hydration with New Powdered Drink Mix Innovation

Available in Cucumber Lemon, Berry, Watermelon, and Unflavored varieties, the drink sticks instantly upgrade your water's pH balance to 8.5 or higher. With subtle hints of light, natural flavor, Pure Kick Alkaline drink mix delivers a smooth, clean finish with a mild fruit flavor for hydration support.

"This offering represents the kind of functional, focused innovation that individuals are looking to incorporate into their daily routines," said Ken Wegner, President at Jel Sert. "With Pure Kick Alkaline Singles to Go!, Jel Sert is bridging the gap between the premium hydration experience of pre-bottled alkaline water and accessibility of powdered drink mixes, creating a new subcategory within the hydration space."

Each stick transforms 16-20 ounces of water from any source into smooth, delicately flavored hydration designed to subtly enhance, not overpower, the refreshing taste profile that many alkaline water drinkers enjoy. Easy to store and perfect for workouts, travel, or everyday use, the mixes serve as an accessible, convenient enhancement for anyone seeking to uplevel their hydration.

As part of the formal launch of the new Singles to Go!, Jel Sert has partnered with podcast host, model, and creator Olivia Ponton to demonstrate how alkaline water can elevate day-to-day health habits.

Pure Kick Alkaline Singles to Go! can be purchased in 20 and 30-count packs via Amazon, Walmart, and other major retailers, both as individual flavors and as a mixed variety. All flavors contain only 5 calories and zero sugar.

High-resolution product images are available in the electronic press kit HERE.

About The Jel Sert Company

The Jel Sert Company is a family-owned business that's been at the forefront of innovation in the food and beverage industry for 100 years. For nearly a century, generations of families have enjoyed Jel Sert's products, including dessert mixes, drink mixes, and freezer bars. The Jel Sert Company's products are made exclusively in West Chicago, Illinois, with over 1,200 employees sharing the company's passion for creating high-quality, high-value products. For more information, visit www.jelsert.com.

Media Contact - Jel Sert/Pure Kick:

Allison Worldwide

[email protected]

818-331-7624

SOURCE Jel Sert