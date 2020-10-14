Dunkin' Shows Its Spicy Side with New Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuggets are on notice, sandwiches be warned, and move over tacos: a donut is now heating up the battle for spicy superiority. Proving that the number one brand in donuts can rock a spicy side, Dunkin' has baked up one of the most surprising treats ever to rise from its kitchens, the new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut.

A deliciously daring donut that delivers the heat with every bite, the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut is a classic yeast donut ring, topped with a strawberry flavored icing that features a bold blend of cayenne and ghost pepper, and finished with red sanding sugar for a sizzling look. The Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut will be on the menu for only a few hot minutes, available beginning today for a limited time at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide until December.

As the hottest choice to help unveil Dunkin's new sweet and spicy donut variety, who better than the expert in hot foods, and host of Complex Networks' hit First We Feast series Hot Ones, Sean Evans? In a special episode debuting on October 19, for the first time in Hot Ones history Sean will be in the hotseat, challenging himself to answer hard-hitting questions while trying Dunkin's new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, complemented by a variety of hot sauces ranging from sweet to scalding from the show's famous arsenal.

America can enjoy Dunkin's #SpicySide on Twitter this month as well, with brand posts demonstrating a decidedly fiery attitude with hot takes and even a burn or two. Dunkin' is also encouraging fans to show their own spicy side by surprising their friends with the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut and capturing and posting the reactions on social media using #DunkinSpicySide.

"Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts. While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we're excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day," according to Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin'. "With our scary-good lineup of the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, Halloween DIY Dunkin' Donut Decorating Kits, and fan-favorite Spider Donut, Dunkin' is here to help our guests keep their Halloween spirit alive this season."

Dunkin' Keeps Halloween Spirit Alive with Dressed Up Donuts and "Boo It Yourself"

With Halloween traditions disrupted in many communities across the country, Dunkin' is giving fans a special treat that can be enjoyed from the comfort of home with Halloween DIY Dunkin' Donut Decorating Kits. Each kit will feature plain yeast or Old Fashioned cake donuts, with pre-packaged icing in orange, white, and black varieties, and three sprinkle blends. The Halloween DIY Dunkin' Donut Decorating Kits are available for purchase in two sizes, small (4-count donuts) and large (9-count donuts).

As Halloween creeps in, the creepy-crawly Spider Donut is back on Dunkin' menus. This frightfully delicious Spider Donut features a classic ring donut with orange icing, topped with a glazed chocolate MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat, chocolate drizzle for the spider legs, and white icing for the eyes to create the sweet eight-legged donut creature.

This year's Halloween lineup will haunt participating Dunkin' restaurants for a limited time only, while supplies last.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.dunkindonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,100 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Media Contact:

Caroline Medeiros

Dunkin' Brands

[email protected]

781-737-5200

SOURCE Dunkin'