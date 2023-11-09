DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT PARTNERS HONORED AS TOP BUSINESS MANAGERS

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partners Pat Dunn, Mark Pariser and Tony Peyrot have again been honored by Variety in its annual Business Managers Elite list.

"Like the rest of the industry, business managers are facing an array of challenges these days while nonetheless continuing to build wealth for their clients," states the publisher. "Among the issues they've had to deal with: the aftermath of the pandemic, the disruptions to traditional sources of income caused by the advent of streaming and other technologies, the sudden spike in interest rates, the strikes, and, last but not least, the rollups and consolidation that are reorganizing the world of business management – for better or for worse."

Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot prides itself on having resisted the wave of mergers that absorbed many of their peers, preserving an artist-friendly environment for clients. Dunn handles actor-director Randall Park ("WandaVision," "Shortcomings") and his production company, Imminent Collision, and producer David Permut ("Rustin," "Hacksaw Ridge"), among others. Pariser represents producer Matt Tolmach ("Spider-Man: No Way Home") and singer Justin Furstenfeld and his band Blue October, and he's a board member and the CFO of SONA (Songwriters of North America). Peyrot's roster includes actor Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul"), DJ and record producer Joshua Paul Davis (aka DJ Shadow), and actress Taylour Paige ("The Toxic Avenger") and her husband, fashion designer Gary "Rivington Starchild" Angulo.

