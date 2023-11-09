DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT PARTNERS HONORED AS TOP BUSINESS MANAGERS

News provided by

Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot

09 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partners Pat Dunn, Mark Pariser and Tony Peyrot  have again been honored by Variety in its annual Business Managers Elite list.

"Like the rest of the industry, business managers are facing an array of challenges these days while nonetheless continuing to build wealth for their clients," states the publisher. "Among the issues they've had to deal with: the aftermath of the pandemic, the disruptions to traditional sources of income caused by the advent of streaming and other technologies, the sudden spike in interest rates, the strikes, and, last but not least, the rollups and consolidation that are reorganizing the world of business management – for better or for worse."

Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot  prides itself  on having resisted the wave of mergers that absorbed many of their peers, preserving an artist-friendly environment for clients. Dunn handles actor-director Randall Park ("WandaVision," "Shortcomings") and his production company, Imminent Collision, and producer David Permut ("Rustin," "Hacksaw Ridge"), among others. Pariser represents producer Matt Tolmach ("Spider-Man: No Way Home") and singer Justin Furstenfeld and his band Blue October, and he's a board member and the CFO of SONA (Songwriters of North America). Peyrot's roster includes actor Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul"), DJ and record producer Joshua Paul Davis (aka DJ Shadow), and actress Taylour Paige ("The Toxic Avenger") and her husband, fashion designer Gary "Rivington Starchild" Angulo.

Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot is one of Southern California's elite business management and accounting firms. For more than 30 years, their goal has been to transform the financial lives of their clients and their businesses. With their depth and breadth of knowledge, they provide the very highest levels of personal and business financial management and planning. The firm's clients include artists and executives in film, TV and music, as well as athletes, entrepreneurs, innovators, high net-worth individuals and families, and the businesses that they own. To learn more visit https://dppcpa.com/.

SOURCE Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.