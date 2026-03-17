DUNN TIRE & AUTO OPENS FIRST LOCATION IN PHOENIX

Full-service auto repair shop expands to Phoenix

PHOENIX, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn Tire & Auto, a trusted tire retailer and automotive service shop, opened its first location in Phoenix, Arizona. The new full-service store is located at 1530 W Bell Rd, across from Sam's Club. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Dunn Tire & Auto is closed on Sunday.

The phone number for the new Dunn Tire & Auto store in Phoenix is (602) 643-3767. Its webpage can be found at https://www.dunntire.com/15th-and-bell, where drivers can schedule an appointment for their tire or automotive service needs. Dunn Tire & Auto is listed in the top five Recommended Tire Shops for 2026 by Consumer Reports.

Dunn Tire & Auto sells a selection of leading tire brands , including Michelin, Continental, Bridgestone, BFGoodrich, and more. All Dunn Tire & Auto customers receive free tire air pressure checks, free flat tire repairs, and free tire rotations. Dunn Tire & Auto also specializes in automotive maintenance services, including:

Brake repairs and maintenance.

Oil and lube maintenance.

Wheel Alignment.

Tire services.

Engine Diagnostic.

Battery Service.

Founded in 1973, Dunn Tire & Auto has grown to be a trusted tire retailer and automotive service provider operating 27 locations across western and central New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and now Arizona. Dunn Tire & Auto is part of the nationwide family of brands owned and operated by leading national retailer Discount Tire, headquartered in Phoenix.

"Opening the first Dunn Tire & Auto store in the West is an exciting milestone for our company," said Daniel LaRusso Cota Pena, store manager of the Phoenix location. "The new Phoenix store is ready to serve local drivers with reliable and high-quality automotives services."

Dunn Tire & Auto offers ongoing specials to help drivers save time and money on tires and automotive services.

ABOUT DUNN TIRE & AUTO

Dunn Tire & Auto is a trusted retailer of tires and offers full-service auto repair at 27 locations across Arizona, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Founded in 1973 in Buffalo, New York, Dunn Tire & Auto has expanded to provide parts and installation for tires, brakes, lube and oil services, front-end repairs, and state vehicle inspections. In 2023, leading independent tire retailer Discount Tire acquired Dunn Tire & Auto. For more information, visit www.dunntire.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Baker

[email protected]

(844) 400-0221

SOURCE Dunn Tire & Auto