Dunnage Air Bags Market size is set to grow by USD 197.89 mn from 2024-2028.High e-commerce growth surging dunnage air bags boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dunnage air bags market size is estimated to grow by USD 197.89 mn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%. For more insights on the historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size (2024-2028) - Request a sample report

The Dunnage air bags market refers to the use of non-biodegradable bags in the packaging industry for securing cargo during shipping. These bags offer versatility in accommodating various-sized products, reducing the need for additional packaging materials. However, they come with disadvantages such as high cost and potential shipping delays due to raw material shortages. Moreover, the risk of damage increases when transporting sharp objects without proper securing, which may necessitate extra precautions and additional costs. Despite these challenges, Dunnage air bags remain a crucial component in the e-commerce sector, ensuring the safe transport of goods on a global scale.

Dunnage Air Bags Market is fragmented ; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Dunnage Air Bags Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AB Airbags, Xiamen Ameson New Material Inc., Atlas Dunnage, Candour India Packaging Pvt. Ltd., CargoTuff LLC, Cejipac Sdn. Bhd., Cordex Pack Pvt. Ltd , Crown Holdings Inc., Green Label Packaging, IG Industrial Plastics, International Dunnage, Lift And Lash Pvt Ltd., Litco International Inc., OEMSERV Hong Kong Ltd., Plastix USA LLC., Shanghai TOPACK Logistics Equipment Co.,Ltd, Southern Packaging LP, Sun Pack, ABP Airbag Production, MEGA FORTRIS GROUP .

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players.

Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. Expand operations in the future.

Market Segmentation

This Dunnage Air Bags Market report extensively covers market segmentation by Material (Poly-woven dunnage air bags, Kraft paper dunnage air bags, Vinyl dunnage air bags) End-user (Automotive, Food and beverage, Electronics, Consumer goods, Others) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market Segmentation by Material

The global Dunnage Air Bags market caters to the demand for secure cargo transportation in international trade. Technological advancement has led to the development of innovative products, such as inflatable bags made from woven polypropylene and polyethylene bladders, which offer superior product safety. Key players dominate the market, including Sealed Air Corporation, DHL, and UPS. The Logistics & Transportation segment and the Electrical & Electronics segment are major consumers of these air bags. Growth opportunities lie in the Retail sector and E-commerce platforms, where reusability and product safety are crucial. Substitute products, such as foam packaging, pose a challenge to the market's growth. Category-wise insights reveal that the market is segmented into Inflatable Bags and Reusable Air Bags, with the former holding a larger market share. Innovation in material science and design continues to drive market expansion.

Research Analyst Overview

The Dunnage Air Bags market is a significant segment of the aerospace industry, focusing on the production and application of air bags for securing cargo during air transport. These air bags, also known as cargo containment systems, are essential for maintaining the stability and safety of aircraft during flight. The key players in the Dunnage Air Bags market include Techlogic, Key Plastics, Playtech, Growtech, and Inflight Technology. These companies offer various types of dunnage air bags, such as inflatable and reusable, to cater to the diverse needs of the aviation industry. The segment is expected to grow substantially due to the increasing demand for air travel and the need for improved cargo security. Additionally, the adoption of advanced materials and technologies in the production of dunnage air bags is expected to drive market growth. The category of logistics and transportation also plays a crucial role in the market's expansion. The market's electrification and the integration of connectivity are also trends to watch out for.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

