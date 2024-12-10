Dunwoody College of Technology Celebrates 110 Years as a Leader in Technical Education

The College will honor its lasting impact on Dec. 14 with its Founders Day

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This December 14, Dunwoody College of Technology celebrates Founders Day and 110 years as a leader in technical and skilled trades education in Minnesota. The day is dedicated to honoring the College's role in shaping both the history and the future of our region's workforce and economic landscape.

Dunwoody College of Technology in 1924.

"The Dunwoody legacy has been built by those who came before us," said President Scott Stallman, Ph.D. "Our alumni have shaped industries, built businesses, and driven innovation. It's because of their accomplishments that the Dunwoody story will live on and thrive into an ever-changing and dynamic future."

From the beginning, Dunwoody's mission has been clear: establish an educational option that would utilize hands-on learning to teach students the skills and knowledge needed to design, build, and maintain the world around us. It's a mission that has created opportunities, fostered change, and inspired generations to pursue their own path to a brighter future.

Founders Day provides an opportunity to celebrate the many contributions Dunwoody alumni have made in their industries and communities.

"Dunwoody has played an important role in my life, and in the lives of so many other graduates," said Claire Ferrara, a 2011 alumna, President of Standard Heating & Air Conditioning and current Dunwoody Board of Trustee Member. "The Minneapolis skyline is a testament to the contributions this College and its alumni have made in our community. Even as Dunwoody celebrates this 110-year milestone, I can't help but be excited for the future. The importance of technical education is only going to keep growing and evolving — and Dunwoody will continue to lead the way."

A Legacy Continues

Throughout its history, the College has readied the more than 200,000 individuals who have passed through its doors for crucial technical careers. The College has seen strong growth over the past decade, increasing enrollment by more than 40 percent. The upward trend is the result of new programs in engineering, cybersecurity, and design as well as increased interest in the technical and skilled trade fields. The demand for professionals in these high-paying fields has also remained strong, 95 percent of Dunwoody graduates are hired in their field of study.

"I am excited for the next century of technical and skilled trades education," Stallman said. "It's a future that will stay responsive to industry demands, leverage new adaptive and intelligent technologies, and remain committed to delivering a student-first education with a high return on investment."

Dunwoody's Story: A Brief History

On December 14, 1914, the William Hood Dunwoody Industrial Institute opened in downtown Minneapolis, educating its first class of students with a curriculum including machine shop practice, millwork, and printing. The College was borne out of the vision of founders William and Kate Dunwoody, prominent members of the Minneapolis community at the turn of the 20th century.

William's instrumental role in establishing Minnesota as a leading exporter in the flour and grain markets – and later as a founding partner of the Washburn Crosby Company, which would later become General Mills – ignited the couple's vision for an even greater Minnesota. The couple left the bulk of their estates for the establishment of a new post-secondary school in Minneapolis – one where people from all backgrounds could learn "the better performance of life's duties" — to, in the words of a later generation, do the things they were "born to do."

In the 110 years that have followed, Dunwoody has maintained its commitment to technical education, continuing to evolve and adapt to meet the demands of industry.

Media assets available HERE.

ABOUT DUNWOODY COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1914, Dunwoody College of Technology is the only private, not-for-profit technical college in the Upper Midwest. Having provided hands-on, applied technical education to more than 200,000 individuals, Dunwoody is the college for experimenters and makers, a place where the curious and the confident learn by doing. Located in Minneapolis, Dunwoody offers a unique campus experience in dedicated labs, studios, and shops that treats students like future professionals from day one. With certificates, associate's, and bachelor's degrees in more than 40 majors – including engineering, robotics, design and other STEM-related fields – Dunwoody challenges students to come determined and graduate destined.

