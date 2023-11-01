Dunwoody College of Technology Launches New Comprehensive Fundraising Campaign

The $75 million "For All Time" campaign is focused on pathways, people, and possibilities

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunwoody College of Technology today announces the public launch of "For All Time," a $75 million fundraising campaign to change lives and help close the skills gap by providing industry-driven, innovative, hands-on technical education. As of today, Dunwoody has already raised more than $65 million towards the total goal. For more information, or to make a donation, visit dunwoody.edu/foralltime.

Dunwoody College of Technology

"Our goal is to build transformational pathways for students to succeed and our industry partners to thrive so together we can realize a better future," said Dunwoody President Rich Wagner. "We are over 85 percent of the way there, and already, the impact is clear. Investment in Dunwoody's mission has and will continue to bring solutions to challenges, help change lives, and make sure Minnesota's economy prospers."

The generosity of Dunwoody supporters has already advanced the College's facilities plan and made it possible to secure support for the projects and programs needed to educate tomorrow's workforce.

The For All Time campaign focuses on three strategic priorities that will move our students, industries, and community forward.

Scholarships and Career Pathways

Solving the skills gap means ensuring that all students with the desire to earn a technical education can afford to achieve their dreams and put their talents to work. Dunwoody remains committed to investing in our future workforce through scholarships, programs, and pathways that attract, retain, and graduate more students from all communities into high-paying, in-demand career fields.

This means investing in scholarship programs, such as Pathways to Careers, Women In Technical Careers, and Construction Career Pathways; along with hiring the talent needed to support students as they complete their education.

Facilities to Support Hands-On Education

Investing in Dunwoody's facilities will support planned enrollment growth and provide the spaces and places needed to support student success in high-demand, technical fields.

The College has created a long-term, phased approach to renovating the campus. The plan includes new classrooms, collaborative learning, study, and office spaces, as well as new spaces for student life and student success programs and initiatives.

Program Investment to Support Students

Keeping pace with a growing need for skilled workers, an increased demand for technical education, and an ever-present need to keep current with changes to industries and technology means investing in existing programs and expanding into new ones.

To do this, Dunwoody must invest in several key areas. This includes: technology, software, and tools needed to stay competitive; wrap-around support structures, such as tutoring and mentoring to help students stay on track for graduation; and industry-experienced faculty, committed to student success.

"We invite you to join us in transforming pathways for students to succeed and our industry partners to thrive so we can all realize a better and more inclusive future. Investment in this legacy, in partnership with the dedication of the Dunwoody community, will bring solutions to challenges, build stronger communities, and change lives through education," Wagner said.

Philanthropy will provide the necessary resources to help students master the skills they need for their chosen careers and allow us to continue to innovate and partner with industry leaders to meet their workforce demands. Together with those who believe in this institution and support it, we will ensure that Dunwoody fulfills its mission and realizes this bold vision for a better future for our students and our community – For All Time.

ABOUT DUNWOODY COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1914, Dunwoody College of Technology is the only private, not-for-profit technical college in the Upper Midwest. Having provided hands-on, applied technical education to more than 250,000 individuals, Dunwoody is the college for experimenters and makers, a place where the curious and the confident learn by doing. Located in Minneapolis, Dunwoody offers a unique campus experience in dedicated labs, studios, and shops that treats students like future professionals from day one. With certificates, associate's, and bachelor's degrees in more than 46 majors - including engineering, robotics, design and other STEM-related fields - Dunwoody challenges students to come determined and graduate destined.

SOURCE Dunwoody College of Technology