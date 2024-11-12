Dunwoody College of Technology Named a Top College for Veterans by U.S. News & World Report

The college was ranked third amongst regional colleges in the Midwest for their strong commitment to veteran students

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunwoody College of Technology, a leader in hands-on technical education, was named in U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" initiative as a top institution for veterans, ranking third amongst regional colleges in the Midwest. Veterans currently make up more than 8 percent of the College's student population. Dunwoody was recognized for its efforts in making a college education more affordable for veterans and active-duty service members.

Zach Scott, Automated Systems & Robotics student, (US Navy), E.J. Daigle, Academic Dean (US Navy), and Garrett Hamilton, Automated Systems & Robotics (US Marine Corps) salute as Zach Scott, Automated Systems & Robotics student, (US Navy) and Ben Browne, Welding Technology (US Army), attach the flags to the flag pole at the corner of Dunwoody Boulevard and Aldrich Avenue N.

"I'm incredibly proud of Dunwoody College's commitment to serving the military service members and veterans who so selflessly serve our country," shared Scott Stallman, Ph.D., President of Dunwoody College of Technology. "Our academic community is strongest when we lift up students from all walks of life, and we value the breadth of experience and training that these veterans bring to our student population. As an institution, we are dedicated to finding new and innovative ways to best support the veterans and active-duty military service members in our student body."

Rankings were determined by a number of criteria, including:

The institution's GI Bill certification

The institution's participation in the Yellow Ribbon Program

The institution's overall 2025 Best Colleges ranking

The Yellow Ribbon program is a voluntary agreement between an institution and Veterans Affairs, which aims to have most – if not all – funding matched by the college, supplementing the GI Bill for eligible students. Dunwoody has been a proud participant in this program for more than 12 years, supporting veterans in their pursuit of an applied education in technical fields.

Dunwoody College of Technology graduate, and Navy veteran, Michael Miller said of his experience with the College, "With five years of Navy service under my belt, including time served on a submarine unit, I had a lot of practical experience troubleshooting systems and being a member of a team when I joined the Automated Systems & Robotics program. Dunwoody's hands-on training and real-world applications allowed me to take that knowledge and build on it with valuable skills in the automation sector, using my associate's degree and Navy skill set to secure a job in my field at Medtronic."

Dunwoody College of Technology strives to provide veteran and military students with the support they need for the entirety of their educational journey. Students can receive additional support and resources through the Dunwoody Veteran & Military Student Organization, whose monthly meetings provide an opportunity for fellowship and connection, as well as the College's Veteran & Military Student Center, which acts as a gathering place and resource hub for students.

"It's an honor to be in a student-facing position where I am able to support the men and women who have served our country and create a plan for success in their post-active duty life," said Anna Streich, senior financial aid counselor and VA school certifying official for Dunwoody College of Technology. "I feel very fortunate to be a team member at Dunwoody and look forward to continued success within our Veteran & Military Student Organization."

This Veterans Day, the College honored veteran and active military service members with a flag raising ceremony on the front lawn of the campus. Veteran students and faculty performed the flag raising while E.J. Daigle, Academic Dean of Robotics & Manufacturing, addressed the crowd.

To learn more about Dunwoody College of Technology's veteran and military student resources, visit dunwoody.com/campus-life/campus-services/veteran-military.

About Dunwoody College of Technology

Founded in 1914, Dunwoody College of Technology is the only private, non-profit technical college in the Upper Midwest. Having provided hands-on, applied technical education to more than 250,000 individuals, Dunwoody is the college for experimenters and makers, a place where the curious and the confident learn by doing. Located in Minneapolis, Dunwoody offers a unique campus experience in dedicated labs, studios, and shops that treats students like future professionals from day one. With certificates, associate's, and bachelor's degrees in more than 40 majors – including engineering, robotics, design, and other STEM-related fields – Dunwoody challenges students to come determined and graduate destined.

