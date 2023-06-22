Dunwoody College Unveils Renovation Project: Opening Windows to Technical Education

Significant Donation Funds Restoration, Façade Enhancement, and Campus Signage

MINNEAPOLIS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunwoody College of Technology , a leader in career-focused education, today announced a major exterior renovation project that includes restoring and replacing a majority of the windows to match the building's original façade and improve energy efficiency, as well as installing new and distinctive signage.

Guided by their Comprehensive Facilities Plan, which was completed in 2022, the College has secured a generous donation from an anonymous supporter to fund the external renovation project. The entire project is expected to cost $10 million and will be completed in the fall of 2023.

The new, larger windows will match the size of the original façade, which were replaced with much smaller windows during the energy crisis of the 1970s. More than 60 high-energy efficient windows will be installed around the entire main building, replicating the size and design of the original windows. This will not only enhance the building's aesthetic appeal but also contribute to improved energy efficiency.

Additionally, the College will be adding new signage for the perimeter of the Dunwoody campus, including monument signs, lighted pillars, and an entrance archway, creating better wayfinding for students and visitors. The planned changes will enhance the student and neighborhood experience, and make a positive impact at the local, community, and state level.

"We're so grateful to have the opportunity to complete this renovation thanks to the incredibly generous donor," said Dunwoody President, Rich Wagner. "This project will have a transformational and lasting impact on our campus and learning spaces, and will forever change the look and feel of our campus."

Dunwoody College has enlisted the expertise of Cunningham to provide design services and work with the City of Minneapolis regarding this renovation project. Mortenson Company has been selected to handle the construction process, ensuring that the project is carried out to the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.

ABOUT DUNWOODY COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1914, Dunwoody College of Technology is the only private, not-for-profit technical college in the Upper Midwest. Having provided hands-on, applied technical education to more than 250,000 individuals, Dunwoody is the college for experimenters and makers, a place where the curious and the confident learn by doing. Located in Minneapolis, Dunwoody offers a unique campus experience in dedicated labs, studios, and shops that treats students like future professionals from day one. With certificates, associate's, and bachelor's degrees in more than 46 majors - including engineering, robotics, design and other STEM-related fields - Dunwoody challenges students to come determined and graduate destined.

