Dunwoody Continues Growth Trajectory with Largest Enrollment in More Than 10 Years

Continued growth reflects a growing interest in technical and skilled trades careers.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall enrollment at Dunwoody College of Technology once again reflects a rising interest in the technical and skilled trades fields. Enrollment at the College grew by 7.7 percent this fall, continuing an 11-year upward trend that has seen Dunwoody's enrollment grow from 1,070 students in 2014 to 1,534 this fall – an increase of 43 percent.

Students on campus at Dunwoody College of Technology.

In addition to attracting a higher number of new students to the College, Dunwoody also saw strong retention with its returning population – demonstrating that students who begin their higher education at Dunwoody see the value in continuing their education.

At the same time, Dunwoody continues to attract more women and students of color into these high-demand, high-paying career fields. The number of women pursuing a technical degree at Dunwoody grew by nearly 10 percent, while students of color grew by five percent and the number of first-generation college students enrolled grew by 13 percent.

"Dunwoody College is growing – and we're bringing along populations of students who have been historically under-represented in the technical fields and high-skill trades," said President Scott Stallman. "Growth in these strategic areas is important not only to the students pursuing these degrees, but to the industries facing a shortage of skilled workers needed to keep their businesses thriving."

The College saw increased interest in nearly all academic areas this year, with majors in Construction Sciences, Engineering, and Design seeing some of the largest upward movement.

The College's online campus also grew by nearly 24 percent this fall, demonstrating that many students continue to seek a flexible degree pathway.

A High-Growth Field

Dunwoody's Cybersecurity degree program saw one of the year's biggest jumps in enrollment, growing by 41 percent year-over-year and reflecting a heightened interest in this fast-growing career field. In fact, the demand for cybersecurity professionals is at an all-time high and is expected to grow by 24 percent in Minnesota during the next seven years.

To train these cyber professionals, the College recently opened its Center for Cybersecurity and Cloud Engineering, which features a state-of-the-moment cyber range.

A Clear Path to Industry

Dunwoody College continues to differentiate itself amongst higher education institutions through its close alignment with industry. In recent years, the College has focused on providing students with even more connections to future employers. Students benefit from increased site visits, hosted industry events, and highly attended career fairs that bring to campus more than 400 companies looking to hire Dunwoody graduates.

"Dunwoody remains committed to delivering on our mission of changing lives through a technical education. That commitment is evident through the growing interest from industries who want to partner, connect, and most importantly, hire and promote our graduates," Stallman said.

About Dunwoody College of Technology

Founded in 1914, Dunwoody College of Technology is the only private, non-profit technical college in the Upper Midwest. Having provided hands-on, applied technical education to more than 250,000 individuals, Dunwoody is the college for experimenters and makers, a place where the curious and the confident learn by doing. Located in Minneapolis, Dunwoody offers a unique campus experience in dedicated labs, studios, and shops that treats students like future professionals from day one. With certificates, associate's, and bachelor's degrees in more than 40 majors – including engineering, robotics, design, and other STEM-related fields – Dunwoody challenges students to come determined and graduate destined.

SOURCE Dunwoody College of Technology