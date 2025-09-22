Dunya Analytics Answers the Biodiversity Data Challenge

Collaborates with Natural History Museum, London to integrate world-leading biodiversity science into comprehensive nature risk platform

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunya Analytics today announced a collaboration with the Natural History Museum, London to integrate the museum's renowned Biodiversity Intactness Index (BII) into its nature analytics platform. Companies struggle with nature risk assessment because no single dataset can quantify nature risk in line with TNFD recommendations. Dunya Analytics has developed a scientifically rigorous methodology that combines the best available global biodiversity datasets to automatically quantify nature risk, making it easy for companies to conduct compliant assessments and gain actionable insights for their nature strategies.

After evaluating dozens of datasets, Dunya Analytics selected the Natural History Museum's BII as its primary metric for identifying areas of high ecosystem integrity, one of several dimensions of biodiversity recommended by the TNFD. Developed by museum scientists using data from over 76,000 species worldwide, the BII uses a transparent, peer-reviewed methodology that measures ecosystem condition on an intuitive 0-100% scale. The index provides a globally consistent baseline for comparing local ecosystem health across any geography and is continuously updated with new scientific data.

"The BII provides global, regularly updated data that's scientifically rigorous and easy to interpret. It is the perfect complement to our other datasets, enabling a fully TNFD-aligned assessment," said Rebecca Stern, Chief Science Officer of Dunya Analytics.

The Dunya Analytics platform analyzes hundreds of business locations in seconds, regardless of geography or industry. By automating the TNFD LEAP approach from the ground up, companies can incorporate their own site-specific data to refine risk assessments and conduct defensible, auditable double-materiality and nature risk assessments. Most importantly, the platform translates environmental data into business impacts, helping companies understand not just where nature risks exist, but what they mean for operations, supply chains, and financial performance.

This translation from science to strategy is exactly what the Natural History Museum envisioned for its data. "We've spent over a decade building and analysing the world's most comprehensive dataset on how land use affects biodiversity, but science only matters if it makes a difference," said Dr Adriana De Palma and Professor Andy Purvis, co-leaders of the team that developed BII. "By turning our BII research into insights that shape real decisions, Dunya Analytics helps move us from documenting biodiversity loss to driving its reversal."

While nature remains complex, we now have sufficient data, technology, and solutions to address the biodiversity crisis. By integrating the Natural History Museum's BII into its comprehensive platform, Dunya Analytics makes sophisticated nature risk analysis accessible to companies of any size, turning complex science into clear business intelligence.

About Dunya Analytics

Dunya Analytics is at the forefront of helping companies assess the implications of biodiversity loss, ecosystem damage, and resource overconsumption. Its scalable digital platform simplifies biodiversity and nature risk analytics, making it as accessible and actionable as financial reporting for businesses that impact or depend on nature in their value chain. The geography and industry agnostic solution provides transparent, scientifically robust risk analytics that enable companies to move beyond metrics and reporting to investments and nature-positive progress. For more information, visit www.dunya-analytics.com .

About Natural History Museum

The Natural History Museum is a world-leading scientific research centre and one of the world's most visited museums. Our mission is to create advocates for the planet – people who act for nature. Our 400 scientists are finding solutions to the planetary emergency – from reversing biodiversity loss to resourcing the green economy. We are seeking an additional £150 million to transform our South Kensington building: placing our groundbreaking research at its heart, revitalising four existing galleries, opening two new magnificent galleries and delighting 1 million more visitors a year with the wonders of the natural world.

SOURCE Dunya Analytics