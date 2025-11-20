New Analysis Reveals Critical Blind Spots in Corporate Nature Risk Assessments

Only 22% of Companies Assess All Four TNFD-Recommended Biodiversity Measures, Dunya Analytics Report Finds

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunya Analytics , a leading nature risk analytics platform, today released a comprehensive analysis examining how corporations are implementing the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures ( TNFD ) framework. The report , The Data Behind the Disclosures: Emerging Trends in TNFD and Nature Reporting, reveals significant gaps in corporate biodiversity assessments that may materially impact resource management and profitability.

Analysis of more than 50 sustainability reports found that while uptake for nature-related disclosure is building rapidly, critical blind spots remain. Most notably, ecosystem integrity — which measures how closely an ecosystem's structure, composition, and function resemble its natural state — is the least reported category, with only 33% of companies conducting assessments. This gap is particularly concerning given that degraded ecosystems can disrupt operations, destabilize supply chains, and impact profitability across resource-intensive sectors including agriculture, forestry, and mining.

"Companies are clearly engaged with nature risk assessment, but many are taking a fragmented approach that could leave them vulnerable," said Rebecca Stern, Chief Science Officer at Dunya Analytics. "Overlooking ecosystem integrity represents a major blind spot. To fully understand their nature-related exposure and build resilience, businesses need comprehensive, spatially explicit assessments across all risk categories."

The report also found that actionable metrics remain underutilized. Only 7% of companies use the Species Threat Abatement and Restoration (STAR) metric, which translates species data into location-specific conservation priorities that can guide meaningful action.

Key findings include:

The ENCORE risk tool is the primary entry point for nature risk assessment, which aligns with the "Evaluate" phase of TNFD LEAP approach

Water risk assessments show greater maturity, reflecting decades of corporate water stewardship focus

Relevant ecosystem integrity datasets already exist and are freely available, suggesting awareness gaps rather than limitations due to a lack of relevant data

The full report provides detailed recommendations for companies seeking to strengthen their nature risk assessments and achieve full TNFD alignment.

Download the complete report at: https://www.dunya-analytics.com/s/Emerging-Trends.pdf

