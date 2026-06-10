New 5W research finds the gap between SEO performance and AI citation share is most extreme in EdTech, where brands that have ranked first on Google for a decade are nearly absent from ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity recommendations.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Khan Academy, Duolingo, and Coursera lead 5W's inaugural EdTech AI Visibility Index 2026, released today. The index is the first research-grade ranking of how generative AI engines surface education technology brands to parents, students, and educators. The full report is available free at 5wpr.com/research/edtech-ai-visibility-index-2026.

The starkest finding: a clear set of legacy SEO winners — Chegg, Course Hero, Quizlet, Study.com — that have dominated Google rankings for educational queries for a decade now rank outside the top 15 of the AI Visibility Index. Several have been the subject of high-profile traffic collapses linked to AI Overviews. Chegg, which has publicly stated AI search has materially impacted its business, sits at #19. Course Hero ranks #21. Quizlet ranks #17. The legacy SEO leaders have been replaced in the AI answer box by brands with stronger editorial authority and expert-led content infrastructure.

The top ten EdTech brands by AI citation share, in order: Khan Academy, Duolingo, Coursera, edX, Wyzant, Varsity Tutors, Babbel, Codecademy, IXL Learning, and Brilliant. The full top-25 ranking, with platform-by-platform breakdown across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews, is published in the report.

The index analyzed 60 consumer-intent queries across K-12 tutoring, test prep, language learning, online learning platforms, coding bootcamps, and supplementary education tools. Top queries included "best math tutor for 7th grader," "best SAT prep online 2026," "how to learn Spanish at home," "best coding bootcamp," and "best online MBA program."

"EdTech is the category where the gap between SEO performance and AI citation performance is most extreme," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "Brands that have ranked first on Google for a decade are sometimes nowhere in the answer box. Brands with smaller search footprints but stronger editorial authority and clinical-style content are dominating AI recommendations. Parents and students are not Googling 'best tutor near me' anymore. They are asking ChatGPT in conversational language. The brands that adapted to that shift are eating the category."

The report identifies five distinct visibility patterns inside EdTech. Khan Academy and Coursera dominate the platform-and-broad-learning queries. Duolingo and Babbel own the language-learning answer box. Codecademy and Brilliant lead the coding-and-STEM-education queries. Wyzant and Varsity Tutors lead the personalized-tutoring queries — both at the expense of legacy tutor-finder Tutor.com. IXL Learning leads K-12 supplementary tools, ahead of Schoolhouse-formerly-Khan and several legacy K-12 platforms.

The report also documents the operational difference between top and bottom of the index. Top-ranked brands publish bylined educator content, structured outcome data, and depth-of-curriculum content. Bottom-ranked brands publish marketing copy, anonymous SEO-optimized articles, and gated outcome data. AI engines reward the first pattern and filter out the second — and the gap is widening with each model update.

For institutional buyers — school districts, universities, corporate L&D departments — the index reveals a parallel finding: brands ranked top 10 in the AI Visibility Index also account for 71% of inbound institutional sales inquiries reported by participating brands in the study, despite representing only 40% of the category's marketing spend.

The full report is available free at 5wpr.com/research/edtech-ai-visibility-index-2026.

5W is the AI communications firm behind the AI Visibility Index Series, with a dedicated Generative Engine Optimization practice helping the world's leading brands earn citation authority across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. The agency is a leading PR and digital media agency.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations